Akshay Bhatia Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Eight years ago, a painful rule mishap changed the course of his amateur dreams. And now Akshay Bhatia has returned to Pebble Beach Golf Links as a very different player. He is calmer, seasoned, and now in control of a PGA Tour Sunday. His rise over the past year has indeed been steady.

The 22-year-old is currently leading the leaderboard in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With a score of 19-under-par, he is holding a two-shot lead after a composed 68 in tricky coastal winds. Bhatia shot six birdies in his first seven holes. Even a late bogey and a missed birdie chance couldn’t shake his grip on the leaderboard. Notably, younger Bhatia was spotted struggling in such situations.

Now, as Jake Knapp, Colin Morikawa, and Sepp Straka continue to chase him, his form at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has created quite a buzz. And this has left many curious about his current financial status.

Akshay Bhatia currently boasts a net worth that reportedly lies in the low-to-mid seven figures. As of 2026, Spotrac estimated his total earnings from the PGA Tour to be around $14 million.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 12: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Akshay Bhatia plays his tee shot on the 9th hole on February 12, 2026, during the first round of the PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links at Pebble Beach, California.

In 2026 itself, his PGA Tour earnings stood at $879,360. Notably, he has earned a total cash prize of approximately $17 million playing for five consecutive seasons.

Bhatia turned pro in 2019. In the beginning of January 2022, he became a member of the Korn Ferry Tour. However he had to wait till 2023 to earn his first PGA Tour and first European Tour win at the Barracuda Championship.

In 2024, he earned $402,218 from his T14 finish at the US Open. Then, in 2025, Bhatia bagged $180,450 from The Open.

Akshay Bhatia expands endorsement portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and partners

Akshay Bhatia has been a long-term partner with Callaway Golf as they have been providing him withclubs, including the Apex TCB irons and Chrome Tour balls. Travis Matthew has been his apparel and footwear partner.

In 2025, Bhatia signed a deal with Hero MotoCorp as their brand ambassador alongside Sahith Theekshala.

Jun 15, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Akshay Bhatia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.

Welcoming the two as their ambassadors, Hero MotoCorp shared, “We are thrilled to bring together Hero MotoCorp with Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala, two of the most exciting talents in global golf.”

Speaking on the partnership, Akshay Bhatia said, “Partnering with a global brand like HERO is truly a dream come true, especially given my ambition to compete and share my passion for golf around the world for many years ahead. India, and specifically the Hero Indian Open, holds special significance as an integral part of my family’s heritage.”

Back in 2024, he was the brand ambassador for Coupa (an American technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for business spend management). Reports also reveal that he has previously been in a deal with ONEflight International.