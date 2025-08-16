Akshay Bhatia’s ‘Craziest’ Move at BMW Championship Changes a Caddie’s Life

Some moments are celebrated more than a win, and it is not just for the players but also for the people of the golf community. Something similar happened with the 23-year-old, Akshay Bhatia, who, during the third round of the BMW Championship, recorded the craziest moment of his career.

The golfer on the 17th hole shot a 214-yard long shot with his 5-iron. That shot resulted in his career’s first hole-in-one. The celebration after achieving it was wild as he was jumping and celebrating with his caddie and fellow players, along with the entire crowd on the course. The celebration was made even better through a good deed.

Sharing in the achievement, the PGA Tour Communication shared about it on X. The post read, “Akshay Bhatia’s ace will provide a full four-year Evans Scholarship in his name to a deserving young caddie, presented by BMW of North America. Bhatia will also be awarded a BMW iX for his achievement.” The Evans Scholarship is a full tuition and housing college scholarship that is awarded to golf caddies and is in partnership with the BMW Championship tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But away from that, the moment sits at the top of Bhatia’s head. Even in the post-round press conference, he shared about it. When the moderator asked, “Start at 17, just from when you get there through the whole shot and reaction and everything.” He shared about the weather conditions and the preps that made the 5-iron a perfect choice to achieve a great shot.

Further, he said, “But I told myself just don’t be afraid to hit it, execute it, because it’s easy to bail out there. When that golf ball goes in, it was the craziest thing in the world. My caddie was pointing at the car, and I’m like, don’t even know what to do. I couldn’t even feel my body. Still, even going to 18 tee was pretty nuts, how much adrenaline I had.” The shot was just perfect as he achieved the ideal trajectory in the air, and as the ball bounced twice, it started to roll towards the hole. With just two seconds of roll gradually slowing, the ball eventually rolled smoothly into the hole, and the celebration began.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, this hole-in-one also opened his door to the TOUR Championship.

Akshay Bhatia swiftly crossed the qualification bubble

The 23-year-old had some close finishes in 2025, finishing T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, along with multiple top-10s. Even at the St. Jude Championship, he finished T6. Due to this, he was placed in 31st position on the FedEx Cup standings, but with his ongoing performance, it was a concern as he was struggling to get into the top 30 for the TOUR Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bhatia recorded 75 in the first round and then 69 in the second. However, unfortunately, neither round helped in improving his ranking. Even with the third round till the 15th hole, he carded three bogeys, which left his qualification chances slipping. To make the most of the three holes, the golfer needed to make some magical shots. Indeed, just after that, on the 16th, he carded a birdie, and soon after that, he recorded his career’s first hole-in-one.

With his hole-in-one, Bhatia ended his bubble and jumped into the top 30 of the standings. The golfer will now just have to carry the momentum to play in the Playoffs final. But can he carry the momentum, or will his third round be the best? What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.