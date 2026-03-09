Akshay Bhatia Shows True Character With Strong Comments on PGA Tour Rival Being Heckled at Bay Hill

Bay Hill crowds have always been vocal and loyal. In 2026, that edge was tested when the gallery turned on Daniel Berger, chanting “McDonald’s” during the closing holes of a $20 million Signature Event. The atmosphere was tense, and the focus shifted from the golf to the reaction of the crowd.

When Akshay Bhatia was asked about the heckling in his post-round press conference, he gave a direct answer. He had heard the chants. He had not engaged with them. And he had no interest in using them against his opponent.

“I wasn’t paying attention to what they were saying. I heard a lot of people say, you know, McDonald’s or whatever.”

Then, without pause:

“It’s part of the game. It’s fun, and this is what we play for.”

“We play for to be in big crowds and big moments and you can’t shy away from that.”

Berger led the Arnold Palmer Invitational from the start, holding a one-shot lead after 54 holes. Bhatia was five shots back at the turn but responded with four consecutive birdies, nearly holing out on 16, and finished with a par on 18 to force a playoff. He won on the first extra hole. As the back nine turned into a two-man contest, the crowd shifted its support. Bhatia heard the chants but did not react.

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Akshay Bhatia of the United States looks on at the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 15 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602152374

Signature Events have changed the atmosphere at golf tournaments. With only 72 players and a field packed with top names, Bay Hill now feels more like a stadium playoff than a typical Sunday. The winner takes home 700 FedEx Cup points, around 70 World Ranking points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and automatic entry into the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players. With so much on the line, the crowd responds.

What separated Bhatia’s week from a solid performance was that Bhatia’s putting made the difference. He gained over +11 strokes on the greens, leading the field and posting the best number at Bay Hill since 2015. Before this week, he was 55th on Tour in putting, averaging +0.335 per round. At Bay Hill, he averaged nearly +2.75 per round, almost three times his usual mark. When his driver faltered, the putter delivered. into the press conference room. It is also, as the recent history of the PGA Tour shows, far from the standard response.

Bhatia has shown composure under pressure before. He kept his putting steady through six bunkers in six holes, a rain delay, and a playoff. This is a pattern in his record.

Akshay Bhatia’s Bay Hill reaction stands apart from a growing PGA Tour trend

Heckling has always been part of professional golf, but now it is crossing the line into open confrontation. In 2021 at the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau faced ‘Brooksie’ chants all week. After losing a six-hole playoff to Patrick Cantlay, he told a fan to leave and called for security. In 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel told fans to be quiet after they shouted during a partner’s downswing.

At the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Horschel was heckled after a triple bogey at the Bear Trap. The fan was ejected, and the incident led to a debate about how far fans can go. At the 2025 Players Championship practice round, Rory McIlroy was heckled by a University of Texas student after a poor drive and left with the student’s teammate’s phone. Both incidents resulted in ejections, and the student involved in the McIlroy incident faced school discipline.

The situation escalated at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. McIlroy faced constant profanity from the New York crowd on Saturday, stepped away from shots, and told the gallery to be quiet. The event emcee resigned after leading a chant against McIlroy. Two fans were ejected. At Bay Hill, Bhatia also heard heckling and responded briefly.

Bhatia takes the red cardigan and the winner’s share from Bay Hill. The question about the crowd was the last one he answered. It may have been the most straightforward.