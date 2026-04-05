Akshay Bhatia’s Father Opens Up About Facing Negativity as PGA Tour Pro Chose Unconventional Career Path

When Akshay Bhatia announced he was skipping college to go pro at 17, critics weren’t being cynical— they were looking at the “Tyron Model.” His father recently opened up about the negativity the family faced.

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“I’ve got a lot of negative feedback that he’s not gonna make it,” he recalled in a documentary released by the PGA featuring Bhatia’s story. But his answer was the same every time. “You’re wrong, you don’t know. Yeah, he’ll make it.”

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For context, the “Tyron Effect” is named after Ty Tyron. He was the youngest player to earn a PGA Tour card at just 17. There was a lot of excitement around him, but the pressure was too much. Competing against experienced players was mentally and physically exhausting for Tyrion, and his career didn’t turn out as expected. He became an example of the problems that can come with starting too young.

What the doubters didn’t account for was the world-class resume Bhatia had already built—a rapid-fire collection of accolades that included Youth Olympics silver medals, representing the U.S. in both the Junior Presidents and Ryder Cups, and topping it all off by becoming the youngest-ever member of a winning USA Walker Cup team.

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The proof of his father’s belief showed up early. At one of Bhatia’s first tournaments, the Dock Ross Jr. in Pinehurst, his father looked at a scorecard that read 72, 78, 84, 83, and then Bhatia’s 67.

“I go, ha, maybe there’s something here,” he said. From that day, the bar kept rising. Bhatia kept clearing it.

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By 15 or 16, Bhatia already knew where he was headed. “I was doing things at a higher level than I probably realized,” he said. His father’s job was simply to keep raising the ceiling and block out the noise.

There’s a moment that explains everything. Around age 10 or 11, Bhatia walked into his father’s room at 2 in the morning with one question: “Dad, how do I become the best in the world?”

The answer was straightforward. “Be the first person at the golf course. Be the last to leave. It always worked out for me,” Bhatia said.

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Bhatia heads into the 2026 Masters playing his best golf

The Masters is days away, and Bhatia is walking in as one of the most compelling dark horse picks in the field. He posted a T-3 in Phoenix and a T-6 at Pebble Beach earlier this year, then won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, coming from five shots down at the turn to defeat Daniel Berger in a playoff and pocket the $4 million first prize.

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Incredibly, all three of his PGA Tour wins have come in playoffs. For a player whose father heard from doubters he’d never make it, something is fitting about Bhatia repeatedly winning in the moments when the pressure is at its absolute highest.

Augusta sets up as another opportunity. Bhatia became the first-ever Chip & Putt finalist at Augusta National to later compete in the Masters, a full-circle moment that arrived through his 2024 Valero Texas Open win. He knows the course. He’s comfortable in the big moments. “I love the big moments in golf,” he said after the Arnold Palmer win. “It’s what I play for.”

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Having climbed into the world’s top 20 and ranked second in FedExCup points this season at 24 years old, Bhatia has already established himself. He is the story. And somewhere in the background, his father, the man who took every phone call, absorbed every doubt, and never once flinched, already knew that.

“That’s always what I dreamed about,” he said. “You have just like this great feeling of success, one step at a time.”

One step at a time, all the way to Augusta.