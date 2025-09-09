Alarm Bells Ring at Procore Championship as Multiple PGA Tour Golfers Withdraw Last Minute

Set to tee off in Napa Valley, California, from September 11 to 14, the Procore Championship serves as a key stop right before the Ryder Cup. Marking the beginning of the FedExCup Fall Series, it provides the platform to warm the hinges and prepare for the big showdown within a couple of weeks. This year’s edition is even more noteworthy, with 10 of the 12 US Team members participating. However, a concerning trend has emerged days before the event. As a part of a string of late withdrawals, many players have looked back at the last moment. That prompts the question: Is there something deeper leading to the WDs?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The PGA Tour Communications page shared the finalized field for the Procore Championship on September 6. The event announced top stars like Scottie Scheffler, making his tournament debut at the Procore Championship. However, just 2 days later, on September 8, it retweeted, sharing the latest changes in the field. That included 4 withdrawals and some new additions to the field. However, it didn’t provide any explanation on the event’s behalf.

Norman Xiong is one of the WDs. However, this is not the first time Xiong has taken a last-minute withdrawal from an event this year. In April, Xiong withdrew from both the Valero Texas Open and the Mexico Open, without any public explanation. Following in May, Xiong once again found himself in a similar condition as he withdrew from the CJ Cup because of a back injury. Presumably, that might have also caused his withdrawal from the John Deere Classic days before the tournament in July. Although Xiong has refrained from sharing the reasons, they might be a strategic decision prioritizing his long-term health.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Xiong is not the only player to have pulled out due to lingering health issues. Bud Cauley, who had a near-death experience back in 2018, stayed out of the greens until 2024. That car accident had left serious physical trauma, including 6 broken ribs and a punctured lung. Despite an incredible performance at Memphis last month with back-to-back birdies, it is possible that he needs some much-needed rest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from Xiong and Cauley, Aaron Baddeley pulled out of Procore similarly without detailing the reason. However, Baddeley’s decision seems to have stemmed from a string of poor showings instead of a health concern. Baddeley failed to qualify for the John Deere Classic earlier this year after missing four consecutive cuts from the CJ Cup Byrson Nelson to the Rocket Classic. His performance hasn’t gotten better since then, missing two more cuts and a T72 at the Wyndham Championship. So, he might have withdrawn to get a reset before returning to the course.

Kevin Yu has also pulled out of the Procore Championship, struggling with inconsistencies this season. With only 4 top-20 finishes and multiple missed cuts, including at the Open, 3M Open, and the Wyndham Championship, Yu has struggled with his club throughout the year. Yu also withdrew from the Rocket Classic, which could have been a practice break.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Even though the exact reasons for the withdrawals were not given by the players or the organizers, the question is: Is there a deeper underlying pattern behind these WDs? Let’s take a look at the PGA Tour history books to get a better idea.

PGA Tour withdrawals through the years bring a disturbing pattern

Apart from Procore, in 2024, at the ISCO Championship, several players pulled out without detailed explanations. Harrison Endycott, Joost Luiten, Richie Ramsay, and Camilo Villegas are some of the pros who withdrew. However, that wasn’t the end. At the Rocket Classic 2024, 6 players withdrew days before the event. Following the trend this year, at the RBC Canadian Open, the PGA Tour possibly saw one of the biggest withdrawals this year with 11 players leaving the field. The multiple withdrawals were also seen at the 3M Open, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This pattern of withdrawals at the Procore Championship is far from just a mere coincidence. It signals deeper issues, like a cluttered schedule with minimal time for physical and mental recovery. “I think 47 or 50 tournaments a year is definitely too many,” Rory McIlroy went candid about the state of the tour’s schedule. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also shared the mental strain the schedule can have, even on the elites: “I would say mentally I definitely am a bit tired.” Jordan Spieth didn’t shy away from quipping at the adverse effects it had on him, “I came in mentally fatigued and then you overworked this week every year and um, I played way too much golf.”

On top of that, direct competition from other leagues like the LIV urges the tour to structurally reform itself if it wishes to regain its earlier status. LIV received record ticket sales in its Andalucia leg this year. With the diluted PGA Tour schedule and the increasing relevance of LIV, the new league is quickly claiming its spot. Now, as Brian Rolapp presides over the office, it is up to him to bring the former glory back.