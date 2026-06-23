Alarm Bells Ring For DP World Tour as PGA Tour Announces Radical 2028 Overhaul

When LIV Golf was in the midst of its financial woes, Ian Poulter warned that if the league ceased to exist, the European circuit could be next. But then Brian Rolapp publicly reassured the DP World Tour that it won’t be the case. He said that the DP World Tour will continue to facilitate international events. However, the option that would be left after the PGA Tour’s new two-tier system might not be ideal, and many professionals playing on the European circuit fear exactly that.

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“The new system means in total more than 270 of the best players from around the world (130 on the Championship Series and 144 on the Challenger Series) will be regularly playing across PGA Tour events between February to August,” Flushing It Golf wrote in an X post. ‘That’s double the current system and it is inevitable it will significantly weaken the strength of fields on the DP World Tour during the peak golf season.

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“DP World Tour members have been expressing concerns to me about the tour becoming “tier 3” for a while, and their fears have been confirmed. The announcement of a “limited” series of elevated international events in the autumn will do little to ease worries, especially with the lack of details and the DP World Tour appearing to be an after thought as the “strategic alliance” is renegotiated in 2027.”

Accompanied by Tiger Woods, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp unveiled the new system at the Travelers Championship 2026. From 2028, there will be the Championship Series and the Challenger Series. While the Championship Series events would be the most lucrative, even the Challenger Series or the tier 2 events will have at least $4 million in prize money. On the contrary, the average prize money for the DP World Tour events is close to $4 million.

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Since there is more money on both tiers of the PGA Tour, many DP World Tour professionals believe that their circuit will end up as a “tier 3.” This would have a ripple effect because fewer elite professionals will reduce field strength, which will impact their chances of winning more OWGR points.

It is also not yet confirmed what will happen to the DP World Tour professionals who win a PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai Rankings. Flushing It Golf reported that most golfers don’t think they will get an entry directly into the Championship Series. What’s more, the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour over their strategic alliance have become more one-sided than ever.

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The two organizations entered into a partnership in 2020, but only for a two-year trial period. This partnership became much stronger in 2022, when the threat of LIV Golf emerged. Since both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were fighting to get the DP World Tour on their side, the European circuit had a better say in negotiations. However, with uncertainty looming over the rebel league, the ongoing negotiations are likely to favor the PGA Tour.

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While some DP World Tour members are concerned, Rory McIlroy showed complete support for the new model. He said the move is positive and would benefit golf globally. However, there is a chance it might not. As most elite professionals will focus on playing only on one continent rather than on different courses around the world, it will become even more challenging for smaller global tours.

DP World Tour professionals’ concerns over reduced field strength, fewer opportunities, and the prospect of becoming a de facto third-tier circuit highlight the uncertainty surrounding the tour’s future despite Rolapp’s assurances.