Albertsons Boise Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The tournament is played annually at Hillcrest Country Club, a 6,825-yard par-71 layout nestled 2,800 feet above sea level. As a key stop on the Korn Ferry Tour, the event plays a crucial role in the Road to French Lick, where players compete to earn one of 30 coveted PGA Tour cards by season’s end. Now in its 23rd event of the season, the tournament carries major stakes, with 500 Korn Ferry Tour points awarded to the winner. At this stage in the season, every shot matters — and all eyes are on Johnny Keefer, who leads the season-long points race with 2,026 points. Keefer is currently tied for second at 8-under, just one stroke behind Dalton Ward, setting up a thrilling weekend battle in Boise.
As the Road to French Lick nears its final stretch — with the Korn Ferry Tour set to conclude in October — every point and every paycheck becomes increasingly vital. The Albertsons Boise Open 2025 marks the final regular-season stop before the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin, making this week a pivotal moment for players on the bubble. A strong finish in Boise this week could dramatically shift the standings and push one more player closer to securing a coveted PGA Tour card.
This week’s field comprises the top 156 players from the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Once this event wraps up on Sunday, August 17th, the top 156 in the standings will advance to the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation — the first of four Finals events, where there is a lot more on the line. With the first round completed on Thursday, the leaderboard is tightly packed, and the pressure is mounting as players look to position themselves for a share of the $1,000,000 purse. With a $250,000 increase since 2022, the winner will earn $180,000, along with 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and approximately 18 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points — a game-changing haul at this critical point in the season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the 2025 Albertsons Boise Open prize money for the top 65 players and ties who make the cut:
|Position
|Prize money
|1
|$180,000
|2
|$90,000
|3
|$60,000
|4
|$45,000
|5
|$38,000
|6
|$34,500
|7
|$32,000
|8
|$29,500
|9
|$27,500
|10
|$25,500
|11
|$23,650
|12
|$22,000
|13
|$20,500
|14
|$19,000
|15
|$18,000
|16
|$17,000
|17
|$16,000
|18
|$15,000
|19
|$14,000
|20
|$13,000
|21
|$12,150
|22
|$11,350
|23
|$10,550
|24
|$9,750
|25
|$9,000
|26
|$8,530
|27
|$8,100
|28
|$7,700
|29
|$7,400
|30
|$7,100
|31
|$6,850
|32
|$6,650
|33
|$6,450
|34
|$6,250
|35
|$6,050
|36
|$5,850
|37
|$5,650
|38
|$5,450
|39
|$5,250
|40
|$5,150
|41
|$5,050
|42
|$4,950
|43
|$4,850
|44
|$4,750
|45
|$4,650
|46
|$4,550
|47
|$4,500
|48
|$4,450
|49
|$4,400
|50
|$4,350
|51
|$4,300
|52
|$4,260
|53
|$4,240
|54
|$4,220
|55
|$4,200
|56
|$4,180
|57
|$4,160
|58
|$4,140
|59
|$4,120
|60
|$4,100
|61
|$4,080
|62
|$4,060
|63
|$4,040
|64
|$4,020
|65
|$4,000
Now that we have the prize money distribution out of the way, let’s take a look at the current leaderboard standings before players head into the second round.
It’s Neal Shipley vs Johnny Keefer at the Albertsons Boise Open 2025
After a strong opening round at Hillcrest Country Club, Dalton Ward holds the solo lead at 9-under-par, setting the pace heading into Friday’s second round. Just one shot back in a tie for second at 8-under are Neal Shipley, Johnny Keefer, and others who are all within striking distance of the top spot. It has been a dominant season for Keefer, who currently leads both the points standings and the money list on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 24-year-old rookie is looking to eye his third win this weekend, after claiming titles at the 2025 NV5 Invitational and the Veritex Bank Championship. Out of the 17 events he’s played this season, Johnny Keefer has only missed 3 cuts and finished within the top-10 in nearly seven events.
The 🛳️ sets sail for the PGA TOUR!
With two wins on his season, Neal Shipley has locked up a TOUR card for the 2026 season! #TOURBound pic.twitter.com/LWJ2y8pKqT
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 13, 2025
But he is not the only multi-time winner this week. Neal Shipley, who is a rookie, is eyeing his third win this week. It’s a mere coincidence that Shipley, too, has had seven top-10 finishes this season, including wins at the 2025 Ascendant and the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He is currently ranked third on the season-long points list and looks to continue his momentum this weekend as he chases Johnny Keefer. If he claims the title this weekend at Boise, he would earn an instant ticket to the PGA Tour and be eligible for the upcoming FedEx Cup Fall events. With Friday being a crucial day, the stakes are high for Shipley, as he’s looking to join Johnny Keefer on the PGA Tour, as they have both secured their card for 2026.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Will Johnny Keefer or Neal Shipley dominate the Albertsons Boise Open and secure their PGA Tour future?