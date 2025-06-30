Aldrich Potgieter’s Playoff Win Mocked as Analyst Rips Flaws in $9.6M PGA Tour Event

Despite the lack of big names, the 2025 Rocket Classic proved to be an entertaining affair. In a landmark tournament, 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter braved the odds and became the youngest South African to lift a PGA Tour Title after his game-winning birdie putt in the fifth hole of the playoffs at the Detroit Golf Club.

However, not everyone was particularly enthralled by the show that was the Rocket Classic. In particular, DJ Piehowski and Neil Schuster of the No Laying Up podcast were a bit miffed that the Detroit Golf Club did not provide a challenging test to the golfers who participated. They felt that the course was very risk-averse, which was one of the reasons why Potgieter, despite being a young golfer, was able to navigate the course with ease.

“When you say loud tools it’s like one specific loud tool and I’m not here to get into a distance debate with you. Whatever the causes are, yeah, everybody’s hitting it far…. I just don’t want to see the PGA Tour players play strap golf.” Neil explained his thoughts regarding the Rocket Classic.

Aldrich Potgieter’s strength is very evident for anyone who caught a bit of the action at the Detroit Golf Club. It was his raw power. The South African ranked first in driving distance, hitting the ball off the tee for an average of 337.20 yards. That unidimensional approach did not sit well with the likes of DJ and Neil, who expected a bit more of a challenge. “They’re kind of tough watches man, they’re pretty sloggy. There’s just not a lot of downside risk.” DJ added.

After four rounds, the South African was tied with Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman at 22 under par. It felt like it was a matter of when and not if, with regards to Potgieter winning. In the end, he managed to outlast Kirk and Greyserman, clinching the victory on the fifth (yes, you read that right!) playoff hole. It was a long and drawn-out battle that felt very exhausting for even the ones who were watching it. “I felt like the playoff was a little bit like every Netflix series this year. I felt the same way at the Canadian Open, where it’s like did this need to be 10 episodes.” Neil Schuster added.

The criticisms regarding the course are something Potgieter can do nothing about. He can only relish in his timely win that proves his talent to the golfing world.

Aldrich Potgieter endures tough start to clinch maiden PGA Tour title

Potgieter was a combination of relief and happiness after clinching his maiden PGA Tour title in Detroit.“It was a big grind. It was a very long day. Kind of couldn’t get ahead of myself. I didn’t get off to the best start.” Potgieter explained. And a rough start it was. He started with a birdie but went 1 over after 6 holes, carding two bogeys in the process, which led to his two-stroke lead evaporating quickly. But he kept his head in the game and continued the process, eventually ending up in a three-way tie with Kirk and Greyserman.

In the end, it was his timely birdie on the 17th hole that proved to be a landmark moment. “There was a switch that kind of went off when I lost the lead. I felt like I can kind of chase something. I had to pull myself out of the environment I was in before those first couple holes and get in that chase mode where I can kind of play some different golf.” The one-time PGA Tour winner added.

He was the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour and now has made his first mark on the PGA Tour as well. What do you think of the South African golfer’s future in the world of golf?