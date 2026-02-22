Aldrich Potgieter WITB 2026 Feb: PGA Tour Pro’s Equipment at Riviera Country Club Explored

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Aldrich Potgieter plays from the 15th tee during Round 1 at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, The Renaissance Club, , North Berwick, Scotland. 10/07/2025 Picture: Golffile Steve Flynn All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steve Flynn The Renaissance Club North Berwick Scotland Copyright: xStevexFlynnx *EDI*

What a bag reveals is rarely equipment alone. It equally reflects on the pro’s skills. For Aldrich Potgieter, the 13 clubs he carried at the 2026 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club reflect his overhaul in the offseason.

After shedding 35 pounds and signing with PXG ahead of the 2026 season, Potgieter ended his Titleist partnership that had carried him through his Rocket Classic victory last July. The new setup comes with shaft stiffness adjustments, iron loft and lie corrections, and grip variation across the bag, reflecting a setup still being refined. His T3 finish at 12-under through three rounds, consecutive 68s followed by a third-round 66, suggests the refinement is working.

Aldrich Potgieter’s long game at the 2026 Genesis Invitational

Potgieter has switched to the PXG Lightning Tour driver at 10.5° loft, moving up from the 9° Titleist GT2 he used in 2025. He has also dropped from an 8X to a 7X shaft, trading some stiffness for better launch control. The result is clear: he averaged 318 yards off the tee at Riviera, but with only 47.6% driving accuracy. For someone already third in driving distance on Tour, the focus is now on managing trajectory rather than chasing more distance.

The PXG Secret Weapon Mini Driver is his backup off the tee, used when the fairways are too tight for the main driver. Potgieter does not carry any fairway woods or hybrids, so the PXG 0311 X GEN8 driving iron takes over for long shots, giving him a low-spin, penetrating ball flight that works well at Riviera.

His irons are split: the 4-iron is a PXG 0311 T GEN8 for more forgiveness, while the 5-iron through 9-iron are PXG 0317 STs for better control and shot-shaping. Potgieter keeps his dynamic loft low on iron shots, so he needs to be careful with loft and lie adjustments to keep his yardage gaps consistent. This is the same control-first approach he used when he won the Rocket Classic; now it comes with updated clubs.

Aldrich Potgieter’s choice of wedges, putter, and grips

Potgieter’s wedge setup is straightforward: two PXG Sugar Daddy III wedges, a 46° and a 60°. There is no sign of a middle-loft wedge in the current data. The 60° lob wedge is a smart pick for Riviera, where the thick Kikuyu rough demands a high-bounce, wide-sole club. His 66.7% scrambling rate shows the choice is working. The putter is a PXG Brandon Tour, a blade that keeps the same clean look as his old Scotty Cameron 009M.

His 1.778 putts per GIR on Riviera’s Poa annua greens show the putter is holding up. The grips are mixed across the bag, with several brands in play. The bag is still a work in progress.

The ball is the one thing that has not changed. Potgieter is still using the Titleist Pro V1x, just as he did in 2025. The Pro V1x fits his high swing speed and need for spin. Even with the move to PXG for the rest of his clubs, he has not switched balls.

Potgieter’s 2026 bag is still in transition. The brand change is ongoing, but his results at Riviera show the setup is already working.