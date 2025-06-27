Aldrich Potgieter WITB June 2025: Exploring South African Youngster’s Arsenal at Rocket Classic

South Africa ranks third on the Tour in driving distance. But Aldrich Potgieter isn’t just about power—he’s about control. At just 20, he’s already turning heads on the PGA Tour with drives averaging nearly 323 yards and leading the field in ball speed at 190.6 mph. According to his Titleist fitter, Nick Geyer, Potgieter uses some of the heaviest and stiffest shafts on the PGA Tour. His irons are equipped with 132-gram steel shafts, and his driver shaft weighs 85 grams, far above the average. And the goal is stability and accuracy, not just velocity.

Now, as he tees it up at the 2025 Rocket Classic, Potgieter brings that well-rounded setup into play once again. Here’s a look at what’s in his bag this week.

At the top of that setup is the Titleist GT2 driver, lofted at 9°. Unlike the more common GT3 model, the GT2 gives Potgieter a slightly larger head profile and a more neutral launch, ideal for reigning in his explosive swing. Paired with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft weighing in at 85 grams, it’s a driver built for low spin and maximum stability, not just flash. It retails for $649. Backing that up is his choice of golf ball, the 2025 Titleist Pro V1x, coming in at $54.99. While most high-speed players gravitate toward lower-spin options, Potgieter does the opposite, choosing the Pro V1x for its higher spin profile and consistent flight. That focus on pairing speed with control continues as you move down the bag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) Expand Post

AD

His long iron game starts with a Titleist T200 2-iron (2023), giving him a strong, low-spin option off the tee or fairway when he wants to avoid a wood. From there, he transitions into a blended set of irons that match feel with forgiveness. Coming in at $269. The T150s (4–5) provide a touch more launch and forgiveness, while the T100s (6–9) offer classic tour-level precision and shot-shaping. Together, they give him total control from mid-range to pin-high approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when it comes to Potgieter’s short, he has some interesting choices.

Aldrich Potgieter’s picks for the greens

Around the greens, Potgieter carries a trusted trio of Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges. His 50.12F and 54.10S wedges are built for full swing control and smooth turf interaction, while the WedgeWorks 60K lob wedge offers versatility for creative, high-spin shots when it matters most. These wedges are essential tools in managing tight pin positions and firm greens, especially for a player who hits it as far as he does. It comes for $250.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But perhaps the most interesting move in his bag this week is the switch to a Scotty Cameron 009M Tour Prototype putter, a bold change made specifically for the Rocket Classic. Until now, Potgieter had been rolling the Scotty Cameron Newport 2, a staple among many pros. But something about the feel and balance of the 009M clicked for him during prep, and it paid off instantly. It comes at a price of $8,899. With the new putter in hand, Potgieter opened the tournament with a record-tying round, and he was one of the players with the lowest rounds recorded in Rocket Classic history.

Do you think he is a good contender for the title? Let us know below!