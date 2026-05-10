Alex Fitzpatrick Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

When fans talk about the next generation of English golf, Alex Fitzpatrick must come to mind. After all, when it comes to breakout stories of 2026, no one has captured the moment quite like the Sheffield-born Englishman. After years of grinding on the DP World Tour, winning the Zurich Classic has earned him a full PGA Tour membership through 2028 and set his earnings on a trajectory that is only heading one way.

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What is Alex Fitzpatrick’s net worth in 2026

As of 2026, Alex Fitzpatrick’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Given that he only turned professional in 2022, his wealth is still in its early stages. However, with a PGA Tour card now secured for two seasons and a rapidly growing prize money haul, that figure is set to rise sharply in the coming years.

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Unlike many of his peers, Alex has not yet landed major commercial endorsements. His net worth today is almost entirely built on tournament prize money, which makes his trajectory all the more impressive.

Alex Fitzpatrick Career Earnings

Alex Fitzpatrick turned professional in June 2022 after completing his collegiate golf career at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. He made his professional debut at the Horizon Irish Open on the DP World Tour that same year.

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His early career was spent building his game on the European circuit. In his debut year, he made the cut across seven DP World Tour starts, registering his best finish of tied 13th at the 2022 Cazoo Open de France and earning a total of €129,014 in the process. From there, he steadily climbed.

By 2023, he had claimed his first professional win on the Challenge Tour, the British Challenge, and posted a notable tied 17th finish at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, outperforming his brother Matt in the process. It was his combined results across the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour that season, finishing 11th in the Challenge Tour rankings, that earned him his full DP World Tour card for 2024.

On the DP World Tour in 2024, he continued to add to his earnings with strong individual performances, including a tied 6th at the Omega European Masters and a tied 9th at the Amgen Irish Open. Across his time on the European circuit, Alex accumulated over $3.2 million in combined prize money.

Then came 2026, and with it, the defining chapter so far. In April, he won his first DP World Tour title at the Hero Indian Open, coming back from a six-shot deficit in the final round. Weeks later, he teamed up with brother Matt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he became the first non-member and sponsor exemption to win on the PGA Tour since Michael Brennan at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @alex_fitz9/Instagram. First DP world tour win.

The siblings shot a tournament record of 57 in the third-round four-ball format and made birdie on the 72nd hole to win by one stroke. Alex’s share of the prize came to $1,372,750, making it the single biggest payday of his career.

After this, Alex Fitzpatrick wasted no time, flying from New Orleans to Miami to compete at the Cadillac Championship, where he tied for 9th and collected a further $505,000. In total, Alex’s career prize money across the European circuit and PGA Tour has surpassed $5 million, with the bulk of that arriving in 2026 alone.

Alex Fitzpatrick’s endorsements and equipment

Alex Fitzpatrick’s endorsement portfolio in 2026 is still developing, as is typical for a player of his age and experience. However, there are some notable elements to his current setup.

On the apparel and footwear side, Alex is a Nike Golf athlete, wearing their clothing line and shoes on tour. When it comes to equipment, Alex is currently what the golf world calls a “free agent,” meaning he plays without a full equipment sponsorship deal.

His current bag is a mix of brands: he uses a Ping G440 LST driver, TaylorMade Qi4D and Qi35 fairway woods, Titleist T100 irons, Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges, and an Odyssey Ai-One #7 S putter. He plays the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. Beyond the bag, Alex has been a lifelong fan of Sheffield United Football Club and also uses the club’s logo on his headcovers.

When tied back to his 2026 net worth, it is clear that Alex Fitzpatrick’s wealth, like his golf game, is still very much on the way up.