Alex Smalley WITB 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at PGA Championship Explored

After two rounds at Aronimink, Alex Smalley sits at four-under, tied for the lead at the 2026 PGA Championship alongside Maverick McNealy. He opened with a 67 and made six birdies. Friday’s 69 came in with tougher winds. Smalley is ranked 35th in the world and has never been in this position at a major before. Along with his skills, his PING equipment has also played an integral role.

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What is Alex Smalley carrying in his bag to Aronimink?

Driver: PING G440 LST (10.5° adjusted to 8.5°)

Shaft: 45.25″ Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60TX (tipped 1″)

Hosel Position: Small Minus

Swingweight: D5

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (+2 wraps)

The LST variant is built for faster swing speeds. Lower spin produces a penetrating ball flight that holds its line better in the wind. For Aronimink’s windy condition, this is exactly what was needed. The Free Hosel and Carbonfly Wrap crown lowers the CG, keeping the face hot and dispersion tight.

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Fairway Woods: PING G440 MAX

4-wood

Loft: 15.5°

Shaft: 43″ Graphite Design DI 8X Black (tipped 1.5″)

Hosel Position: Small Minus

Swingweight: D3

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (+2 wraps)

7-wood

Loft: 20°

Shaft: 41.5″ Mitsubishi Diamana BB 83TX (tipped 1″)

Hosel Position: Small Minus

Swingweight: D2

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (+2 wraps)

The taller face builds confidence from the tee, while the low CG still launches cleanly off the turf. The 4-wood shaft is tipped more aggressively at 1.5″, with tighter dispersion for longer approaches, where accuracy leaves less room for error.

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Irons: PING i240 (4-5)

Shaft: Nippon Modus 3 Tour 130 X

Swingweight: D2

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (+2 wraps)

The i240 uses a badge and insert to redistribute weight around the perimeter, increasing the moment of inertia in the clubs. Lower CG helps launch the ball higher.

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Irons: PING Blueprint S (6-9, PW)

Shaft: Nippon Modus 3 Tour 130 X

Swingweight: D2-D3

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (+2 wraps)

From 6-iron down, Alex Smalley moves to a fully forged 8620 carbon steel blade. The Blueprint S has a clean cavity with an optimized center for gravity for trajectory and distance control. This week, as important as speed and distance are, fighting wind is all the more important.

Wedges: PING s259

Clubs: 50°S, 56°@55.5°, Raw 60°T@61°

Shaft: DG Tour Issue S400

Color Code: Black

Swingweight: D4-D5

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (+2 wraps)

The 56° angle is bent to 55.5° to fine-tune the bounce. The 60° is raw-faced and plays at 61°. The unfinished steel oxidizes over time and generates more friction against the ball for sharper spin out of rough and wet lies.

Putter: PING PLD custom Ally Blue H (Mallet Prototype)

Shaft: 34 7/8″ Stepless Chrome

Loft: 3.5°

Lie: 19°

Grip: PING PP58 (+6 wraps)

The mallet shape raises the moment of inertia, keeping the face stable on mishits. The PP58 grip with six extra wraps limits the wrist movement. Alex Smalley’s putter has held up through 36 holes in difficult conditions, and entering the weekend tied for the lead, he will need to keep doing exactly that.