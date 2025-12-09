Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025: Top 5 Bets Who Can Win the €1.5 Million Event

The Alfred Dunhill Championship has usually taken place near the wild animals of Kruger National Park. But this year, the lions and leopards are getting a break from the golfers as the tournament has moved to the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club. The historic East Course, renowned for its challenging grass and thin air that makes the ball fly far, will feature a mix of local heroes and international stars, with 156 players competing for a substantial €1.5 million prize purse.

Past winners like Louis Oosthuizen and Shaun Norris know how to win in South Africa, but this new venue completely resets the board for the golfers. We have seen legends like Charl Schwartzel dominate this course during the old Joburg Open days. But now, a fresh crop of stars arrives straight from the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Let’s look at the top five contenders ready to conquer this historic field.

Louis Oosthuizen

“King Louis” arrives in Johannesburg, swinging the club better than many of the other players after finishing 4th at the Nedbank Golf Challenge last week. The former Open Champion is in great form and barely missed a shot with a brilliant 13-under-par total at Sun City. The captain of Stinger GC brings serious prestige and leadership as he wants to add another trophy to his cabinet after winning this title in 2023. He has achieved significant wins in various South African venues, including Randpark Golf Club, Leopard Creek Country Club, and Sunshine Park. Still, he has yet to win at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club. So, King Louis will surely want to show the young guns that the old guard still runs South African golf.

Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence brings serious power to the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club despite a quiet week recently. Lawrence finished in a tie for 33rd place at the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a +2 total score, seventeen shots behind the winner, Kristoffer Reitan, which might worry some fans. Still, he is arguably the best South African golfer currently competing on the DP World Tour, having achieved a remarkable 4th-place finish at The Open Championship in 2024.

Additionally, Lawrence grew up playing on the specific types of grass and the environment that the historic East Course offers. So, he will have a home-field advantage. The East Course demands precision off the tee to avoid the thick trees, and history suggests the Royal Johannesburg layout suits Lawrence’s style and tempo, as he previously became the youngest ever Sanlam South African Amateur Champion back in 2013 in this field.

Eugenio Chacarra

The Spanish sensation adds some serious contention to this South African showdown. Eugenio Chacarra finished ahead of Lawrence in 28th place at the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a -2 total most recently. While not a leaderboard finish, it was a solid adjustment week to the heat and the African conditions. The Spaniard has shown flashes of brilliance by winning the Hero Indian Open earlier in 2025 on a tough course with a -4 score, and is currently playing for crucial world ranking points and opening the doors to major championships.

Laurie Canter

By all means and stats sheets, Laurie Canter is arguably the most dangerous non-South African in the field. Canter might be English, but he plays golf in South Africa like a local. Just look at his 2025 season here.

Canter won the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in February 2025 and finished runner-up at the Investec South African Open in February 2025, losing in a playoff to Dylan Naidoo. A hidden gem in the data is Canter’s past connection to Royal Johannesburg.

Canter won the South African Amateur Championship at this very course in 2010, famously beating Gary Player’s scoring record by one shot. So, he will be the man to see at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club in the upcoming Alfred Dunhill Championship field from December 11.

Shaun Norris

You should never bet against the heart of a defending champion. Shaun Norris won this title last year at Leopard Creek with a -13 score. And he arrives in Johannesburg in peak form after a fantastic week at Sun City, where he finished fifth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a score of 11-under-par. He is peaking at the exact right moment to defend his crown.

Although protecting a title at a new venue is a very rare challenge, Norris has some unfinished business at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club, having finished third at the Joburg Open on this course in 2017. So, Norris can be a safe bet to be on the leaderboard on Sunday.

Still, we cannot ignore Jayden Schaper after his heroics last week, where the young South African finished tied for second place and pushed the winner all the way to the final hole at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Keep an eye on Robin Williams, too, as a serious threat, as he recently won back-to-back titles at the nearby Glendower Golf Club, a course almost identical to Royal Johannesburg in grass and layout.

Pick your favorite and get ready to experience some tight competition.