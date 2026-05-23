All Golf Fans Issue Same Complaint as PGA Tour Makes $10.3M Event ‘Unwatchable’

Scottie Scheffler set a 72-hole record at the 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, whose purse this year is $10.3 million, finishing 31 under par. Many dismissed it as a fluke, blaming the course for being too easy and too soft. In response, course designer Lanny Wadkins oversaw a $25M renovation: new greens, shifted bunkers, harder closing holes. Yet after two rounds in 2026, Si Woo Kim leads at 18 under, having shot a 60. The moment Saturday’s pin sheet went online, reactions poured in.

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PGA TOUR Communications released the Round 3 hole locations on the morning of May 23. There was no surprise. Low scores at TPC Craig Ranch are now expected — fans saw it coming.

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Scheffler said before the week started that the new greens have more slope, some pin positions are aggressive, and the course now requires more thought. He was right about the changes.

Wadkins rebuilt the greens with 777 Bentgrass, tightened the fairways, added waste areas, and moved the bunkers. For the first time at this venue, he changed the 18th hole from a par-5 to a par-4. Wadkins aimed for 12–15 under, but TPC Craig Ranch’s history of low scores persists.

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The renovation aimed to toughen play, but Saturday’s pin sheet revealed officials chose comfort over challenge.

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Golf fans react to the CJ CUP Byron Nelson setup at TPC Craig Ranch

The criticism came quickly. Two users gave their verdict on the venue and setup, both blunt and to the point.

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“wtfc, the course sucks.”

The second needed only four words more:

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“It’s another pitch n putt pga tour venue n setup. Unwatchable.”

At TPC Craig Ranch, the average winning score over the last five years is 25.6 under par. Kim is on track to beat Scheffler’s record.

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Then came the institutional criticism. Commenters blamed Tour leadership and course selection, not the players. One gave specifics:

“What a joke for a pro tourney, can you set it up a little harder, maybe some rough or a harder course, every year -25-30 wins it. The PGA Tour is run by f***ing idiots.”

Another pointed to a pattern: the Tour prefers comfort over competition.

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“PGA always has to make the players feel so ‘good’ by playing at mini-golf courses.”

The Byron Nelson already faces questions about its future on the PGA Tour. Organizers are under pressure, and aggressive setups are a hard sell as they try to keep the event relevant.

Not every reply read as a verdict. One fan approached the pin sheet as a tactical question rather than a grievance:

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“Hole locations can make or break a round. I’m curious how the wind will affect these pin positions today, feels like a chess match out there.”

Another landed on simple resignation:

“If anyone was hoping to see this course toughen up, it won’t be tomorrow with these locations.”

The renovation raised the ceiling, but officials chose not to use it. They now have a tougher course, and Saturday’s pin sheet showed how they plan on using it.