All Is Not Well as Fans Crack Up Over Scottie Scheffler’s Unexpected Fatherhood Struggles After $4M Payday

It’s not every day a champion gets to cradle both a trophy and a newborn baby, but that’s exactly what golf fans saw Scottie Scheffler doing in April 2024. When he slipped on the iconic green jacket after winning the 2024 Masters, he hadn’t just won another title—he had stepped into a brand new role: that of a Dad. “I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament. I really can’t put into words what it means to be a father for the first time,” he’d told reporters at Augusta a year ago. His son had been born just around 10 days earlier, and in that moment, he was on cloud nine. Well, one year later, Scheffler seems to be still racking up glittering trophies, as well as tackling toddlerhood head-on.

After clinching a decisive victory at the 2025 Memorial Tournament (and pocketing a casual $4 million), Scottie Scheffler once again proved why he’s the world’s No. 1, carding a final-round 70 to finish 10-under par, three strokes clear of the field. As Scottie walked off the 18th green to celebrate with his family post-win, he ran straight into a different kind of hazard: a diaper disaster.

His wife, Meredith, joyously handed him their son, whom Scottie happily carried right into the clubhouse amid a flurry of flashing cameras. What Scheffler didn’t see coming was the bright yellow stain spreading across the back of the baby’s white, pinstriped romper. Yep—baby Bennett had delivered his own explosive finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Born on May 8, 2024, Scottie’s little boy has quickly become a familiar face on the fairways, mostly seen in Meredith’s arms as she cheers her husband Scottie on from the sidelines. The couple named him “Bennett“, a modern variation of the Medieval name “Benedict,” meaning “articulate” or “good speaker.” Fitting for someone whose baby talk has already melted the hearts of many on the PGA Tour.

And, while most babies grow up on the living room carpet or the playground, this kid is growing up on the golf course, near bunkers and water hazards. In fact, little Bennett is a regular presence on the greens and has been spotted crawling on the grass, tugging at his dad’s cap, and looking at the scorecard like he’s been checking yardages. In fact, Bennett was noticed taking his very first steps at Quail Hollow last month, right as Scottie Scheffler unleashed monster drives in pursuit of a share of the $19 million prize purse. So now, who needs a dusty playground when you have perfectly manicured championship turf under your tiny toes?

Moments like these have come to define a new golfing format in Scheffler’s life, where big wins and baby steps go hand in hand. And yes, Scheffler’s 2025 season has been nothing short of superb, not just for his three amazing recent wins at McKinney, Quail Hollow, and Muirfield Village, but for the quiet, heartwarming family moments in between—especially those shared with his one-year-old son.

Hearts warmed by Scottie’s tender moment as dad

After the stain incident, social media lit up with reactions, as fans and golf insiders alike couldn’t get enough of Scottie’s charming ‘dad moment’. It all began with Kyle Porter of Normal Sport posting a photo of Scheffler holding his baby son in his arms with the caption: “Winning a golf tournament for $4 million and your wife handing you a baby with a poop stain square in the middle of his back is peak dad life.”

Online, the jokes rolled in faster than a downhill putt. One fan joked, “This is what peak male performance looks like,” while another quipped, “2 blowouts in 1 day… the Schefflers are unstoppable.” A third cheekily warned, “Hope Jack shook his hand before this happened,” referring to tour host Jack Nicklaus congratulating Scottie after his win. The punchlines kept rolling: even Tour Golf joined the fun, re-posting the X post with the caption, “When Bennett grows up, he’s going to be asking some hard-hitting questions—like why he wasn’t offered a backup outfit.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @memorialgolf Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pro golfer Smylie Kaufman added his own take, “Whether you’re winning the Memorial or a club tournament this weekend… the dad life doesn’t stop 🏆 💩.” One fan summed up the situation perfectly, with a nod to the classic chaos faced by new parents, “Kid had a blowout. No backup? First kid for them for sure.”

Amid all the jokes and memes, though, one thing was clear: fans weren’t just entertained—they were genuinely moved by Scheffler’s down-to-earth presence as a loving father. And, as any dad will tell you, raising a child is the ultimate challenge, and if the past is any indication, Scottie Scheffler isn’t just dominating the fatherhood leaderboard—he’s mastering the dad game with the same calm confidence with which he masters the top golf courses.