All Is Not Well Between Jon Rahm & Rory McIlroy as NBC Commentator Lets Slip Big Bombshell

In the fading Roman sunlight at Marco Simone last September, Rory McIlroy stood on the 18th green with tears in his eyes. Europe had just reclaimed the Ryder Cup, and his voice cracked as he spoke about what the week meant to him. McIlroy had been the emotional heartbeat of Team Europe, fist-pumping through fairways, rallying crowds, and taking on the responsibility of being the face of the team. It was, by all accounts, his Ryder Cup. But as cameras swarmed McIlroy, Jon Rahm sat just a few feet away, quieter, less celebrated, despite having contributed in equal measure.

Rahm’s half point against Scottie Scheffler earlier in that week had been vital, his presence intimidating. Yet the spotlight seemed tilted, and those who paid close attention noticed his restless expression in the media room. That moment, largely overshadowed by the celebrations, is where “Golf’s Wise Guy” now insists the first cracks between Rahm and McIlroy began to show. On The Favorite Chamblee podcast, Brandel Chamblee revisited that moment. “You know, he looked pretty disgruntled when you’ve seen him in the media center,” Chamblee said. “I think part of the reason why he left was he felt like he didn’t have as big a voice in the world of golf as Rory McIlroy.”

Chamblee went on to paint the picture vividly: “When he was finally asked a question, sitting up in the media center in Rome, he was like, what, what, what? He acted like he was asleep. And he acted, you know, pissed that he hadn’t been previously asked a question that they were all going to Rory. And, you know, I thought that was pretty telling.” For Chamblee, this wasn’t just an awkward press conference. It was a revealing glimpse into Rahm’s state of mind: a top-five player in the world, but one who felt overshadowed by McIlroy’s louder voice in the sport.

Chamblee even recalled how McIlroy, sensing the tension, tried to smooth it over in real time: “Rory turns to me and goes, he’s only the number one player in the world. Which he wasn’t the number one player in the world, but there was Rory conceding ground as a conciliatory moment to Rahm.” The memory of Rome isn’t just about the roar of victory; it’s about a subtle shift in dynamics. As Europe celebrated, Jon Rahm sat in the media room, his frustration visible. He had just captured his second major: the 2023 Masters, and reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking. Yet, as Brandel Chamblee observed, recognition lagged.

McIlroy, by contrast, remained the louder voice of golf in 2023. Despite Rahm’s Masters victory that year and also being the world no.1, McIlroy continued dominating global impressions, and feeling like the de facto spokesperson for Team Europe. His emotional leadership at the Ryder Cup only reinforced that. McIlroy was Europe’s top points scorer, achieving a 4–1–0 record, including a Sunday singles win over Sam Burns.

Additionally, Rory McIlroy ranked No. 1 on the PGA Tour’s 2023 Player Impact Program, which measures players’ influence across metrics like social media engagement, media mentions, and overall buzz. Moreover, at the time, Rory’s strong stance against LIV Golf, most likely resonated with golf fans strongly, adding more fuel to his popularity. He was vocal about the divide of the golf world multiple times.

So, in hindsight, that exchange might have been fleeting, but it carried weight. Chamblee tied it directly to Rahm’s eventual move to LIV Golf: “Maybe it is for the money. But I think part of the reason why he left was he felt like he didn’t have as big a voice in the world of golf as Rory McIlroy.” And within months, Rahm stunned the sport by announcing his defection. Suddenly, what once looked like harmless media-room body language seemed like a foreshadowing.

The aftermath: Rory McIlroy reacts to Jon Rahm joining LIV

What happened next added another layer to the story. In December 2023, Jon Rahm stunned the golf world by signing with LIV Golf, joining the Saudi-backed league that had already lured names like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau. For Rory McIlroy, one of LIV’s fiercest critics, it was a gut punch. But instead of anger, his reaction was more reflective, even sympathetic. On December 7, 2023, while speaking to Sky Sports, McIlroy admitted he was disappointed but stood firm on one point: Rahm must remain part of Europe’s Ryder Cup future. “Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025,” McIlroy said confidently, referencing the next edition in New York.

“Because of this decision, the European Tour is going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility. Absolutely. There’s no question about that. I certainly want Jon on the next Ryder Cup team.” It was a striking shift in tone from McIlroy, who had once called LIV “an exhibition series” and led the PGA Tour’s resistance. Yet Rahm’s departure, coupled with the PGA Tour’s own framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in June 2023, forced even McIlroy to rethink. “The landscape of golf changed on June 6,” he admitted. “That made the jump from PGA Tour to LIV a little bit easier for guys… they let the first guys take the heat. This framework agreement legitimatized basically what LIV was trying to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McIlroy didn’t sugarcoat his emotions either. “I’m going to miss competing against him week in and week out,” he said. “He’s such a good player. He’s got so much talent. He’s so tenacious. He’s a great teammate in the Ryder Cup. I have nothing but good things to say about Jon. I respect the hell out of him as a golfer.” The nuance of McIlroy’s words is important. On one hand, there was sadness about losing a rival on the PGA Tour. On the other hand, there was insistence that Rahm’s presence in Europe’s Ryder Cup team was non-negotiable.

In response to McIlroy’s comments and his quick suggestion to change the Ryder Cup eligibility rules, Rahm said, “It’s amazing to hear. I have the utmost respect for Rory McIlroy, and to have his support right away is very, very special. It’s almost emotional to hear about it.” What played out in Rome showed the cracks between Rahm and McIlroy, with pride and recognition briefly getting in the way of unity. But when Rahm’s shock move to LIV followed, it was McIlroy who set differences aside, calling for his rival’s Ryder Cup place to be protected. It’s a reminder that in golf’s biggest team event, egos and divides matter less than the shared cause of keeping Europe strong.