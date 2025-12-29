All Is Not Well With Keegan Bradley as 5x PGA Tour Winner Reveals His Cold Behavior

Essentials Inside The Story Donald's Revelation ft. Bradley

It’s common to see rifts among golf friends, especially after competition. And when that competition is the Ryder Cup, where emotions and intensity are off the charts, the rifts could last far beyond the greens. Weeks after the final putt dropped at Bethpage Black, 5x PGA Tour winner Luke Donald revealed an incident involving Keegan Bradley, which hints that something remains unresolved beneath the public respect between the two captains.

“Coincidentally, just as I’m leaving The Bear’s Club, Bradley pulls up next to me at the traffic lights. He’s quite a passionate guy with his words and how he feels. He seems to be taking it a little bit hard,” Donald told Tom Kershaw of The Sunday Times. “I’ve seen him a few times, brief chats, but we haven’t really had a heart-to-heart. Maybe one day we will.”

Europe, led by Luke Donald, dominated the first two days at Bethpage Black. They built an impressive 11.5-4.5 lead before holding off a U.S. comeback on Sunday singles. Donald pointed out vice captain Edoardo Molinari’s work with data to be a great advantage. Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley was criticized for pairing Collin Morikawa and Harris English twice. After their initial defeat on Friday, the duo was ranked the worst out of the 132 possible options.

Bradley took responsibility for the loss. He particularly highlighted his decision to cut the rough short. Combined with rain softening the greens, this favored Europe’s superior putting. Bradley admitted that the defeat was very emotional for him.

“The darkest time of my life probably. I don’t know how else to describe it. Certainly, definitely of my career,” Bradley told reporters about the Ryder Cup defeat ahead of the Hero World Challenge. “It’s Ryder Cup hangover, and you’re just exhausted, and you’re down. That takes a toll on you.”

He even said that he blames himself for losing the biennial event. And when someone starts to blame himself or herself, the mind game gets intense. That could probably be the reason behind his frustration and behavior towards Luke Donald.

Unlike what’s happening post-Ryder Cup, the two captains were good friends before that. In fact, they have been friends for around 12-13 years. They share Florida ties, Bear’s Club membership, and a Jupiter restaurant partnership. Pre-tournament press conferences highlighted mutual respect between the two. Bradley called Donald someone he likes “more than most in golf,” and Donald promised a post-event drink regardless of the outcome.

However, tensions started to rise during the 2025 Ryder Cup. And it is natural to feel that way because it is an event that many professionals believe has an emotional sentiment deeper than that of a Major. Notably, Luke Donald believes that someday he will again be able to sit down with Keegan Bradley and have a heart-to-heart conversation. That day could probably come soon, as Bradley hinted at being in a better emotional state.

Keegan Bradley opened up about being in a better emotional state

There’s no denying that Keegan Bradley may still hold a grudge for the Ryder Cup defeat. He even aims to rebuild a team and avenge the defeat if another captaincy opportunity shows up for 2027. However, his comments at the Hero World Challenge hinted that his emotional state is improving after the Skins Game win.

“To be honest with you, the last couple of weeks I’ve felt more like myself. Getting back, getting ready to play tournaments, playing the Skins game, getting ready to come play here,” Keegan Bradley said.

This reflects on how playing some golf events has helped the Ryder Cup captain. In fact, he won the Skins Game, which was back after a 17-year hiatus. He won 11 skins worth $2.1 million. This included nine on two holes over Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Xander Schauffele. This Black Friday event marked his first significant action post-Ryder Cup. And he was again on the course for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

As Keegan Bradley plays more golf, his emotional state may improve further, and the time could come when he and Luke Donald can sit and enjoy a drink together again.