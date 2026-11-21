Torrential rain turned the $7.4 million PGA Tour season finale into a washout on Saturday, triggering severe weather chaos at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Standing water left the Seaside Course unplayable by morning, forcing PGA Tour Communications to cancel Saturday play and push the third round to Sunday and the final round to Monday. “Due to saturated course conditions at The RSM Classic, there will be no play today,” the Tour announced as officials scrambled to salvage the FedExCup Fall closer.

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For Brooks Koepka, the sudden halt came just as he had silenced a week of online noise surrounding his game. Trolls had spent the opening days predicting the 5-time major champion would miss the 36-hole cut following an uneven return to the PGA Tour. Yet he posted rounds of 67 and 70 to sit at 5 under par and tied for 19th, just 4 strokes behind co-leaders Marco Penge, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, and Michael Thorbjornsen.

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With only flooded fairways keeping her husband off the tee box, Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, seized the moment to take a pointed dig at those doubters. Sharing an Instagram post amid the washout, Sims delivered a tongue-in-cheek caption aimed straight at the trolls: “All the haters said my husband won’t play golf today…”

Sims’s sarcastic jab fit seamlessly with her established approach: disarming social media trolls with humor rather than outrage. Throughout Koepka’s 2026 PGA Tour campaign, she has repeatedly clapped back at trolls over her tournament outfits and online presence, even thanking her “haters” for driving engagement and creating new career opportunities.

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Why Trolls Doubted Koepka Entering the $7.4M Finale

Skepticism surrounding Koepka’s weekend prospects at the $7.4 million event stemmed from a rocky comeback season after leaving LIV Golf on December 23, 2025. Entering the week, he had logged just one top-10 finish in 15 PGA Tour starts, a stretch he bluntly called “pathetic” in August before softening his assessment on Wednesday to “a little bit of a disappointment.”

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Most of that frustration traced back to an uncharacteristically cold putter as Koepka entered the tournament ranked No. 131 on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting after getting too static over the ball. To spark a turnaround, he recently began working with swing coach Darren May and hired renowned putting instructor Brad Faxon, building on a tied-for-6th finish at the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“I’ve made a few changes kind of in the offseason,” Koepka said ahead of the event. “Started working with Darren May and then working with Brad Faxon a little bit in putting.”

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A Rare Fall Start Built Around 2027 Goals

Technically, Koepka had zero points or status pressure to make his debut at The RSM Classic. His 2023 PGA Championship victory guarantees his PGA Tour exemption through 2028, locks up his spot in next year’s Players Championship, and keeps him eligible for sponsor exemptions into Signature Events.

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Instead, Koepka entered the season finale seeking real tournament reps before a two-month offseason break, driven largely by his goal to make the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup team at Adare Manor after feeling infuriated watching the Presidents Cup from the sidelines. “I just want to test it out, see where I’m at, kind of have a good game plan going into the next two months to start the season,” Koepka explained.

Beyond mechanics, Koepka noticed that chasing swing perfection sent him down a technical rabbit hole, prompting him to study how world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler plays with effortless freedom. “When I’ve played my best or was at the top of my game, I felt like it was very free-flowing, reactionary, and just kind of step up and hit it,” Koepka said. “Right now, I don’t think Scottie Scheffler is thinking about one thing when he’s over the golf ball.”

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What the Monday Finish Means for Koepka’s Rebuild

Koepka had already described the Seaside Course as “brutal” during Wednesday’s practice round, warning that persistent wind, rain, and firm greens were battering the layout. “What I found odd today, there were no holes that were into the wind or downwind, a lot of them were crosswinds,” Koepka said.

Saturday’s rainout now gives him an unexpected reset day to absorb his early-week progress before tackling a 36-hole sprint across Sunday and Monday for his share of the $7.4 million purse, which awards $1.332 million to the winner. “I’m starting to see it,” Koepka said of his swing work with May. “Seeing a lot of good things so far.”

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He echoed that cautious optimism on the greens, saying he wants to “make the putter feel like the putter is flowing a little bit better” as he chases his 10th career PGA Tour victory. Thanks to Sims’s viral post, we can already confirm one thing: Koepka has outlasted the trolls who bet against him reaching the weekend, regardless of what occurs when the weather clears on Sunday.