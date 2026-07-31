All the Hints Jon Rahm Has Given That He Would Not [Or Can’t] Leave LIV Golf Amid Bankruptcy Rumor

The uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf has shifted attention to the future of LIV golfers. Jon Rahm‘s future has become one of the major talking points, as he reportedly has the biggest contract: around $500 million, with multiple years left on the contract. Flushing It Golf reported that the rebel league may still owe the Spaniard a nine-figure payment. Despite the chaos, many professionals have sided with the rebel league, and the two-time major winner appears to be among them.

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While speculation about an exit continues, Rahm’s own comments over the past several months tell a more nuanced story. Here are four instances where Rahm hinted that leaving LIV Golf may be far more complicated, or far less likely, than many expect.

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The Contract Barrier

Jon Rahm signed a contract at the end of 2023 and began playing in 2024; the contract reportedly runs through 2028-2029. This prevents the Spaniard from leaving the league early without facing harsh consequences.

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When the PIF announced it would stop funding the breakaway league, the media asked almost every LIV golfer whether they wanted to switch to another tour. While it would have made perfect sense, Rahm revealed why he, and most likely many others, are not completely in control of their own destiny.

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“As of right now, I have several years on my contract left. And I’m pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that. So I don’t see many ways out, and as of right now, I’m not really thinking about it since we still have a season to play and majors to compete for. So it’s not something I want to think about just yet.”

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Turning Down the PGA Tour

When Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf in December 2025, CEO Brian Rolapp announced the Returning Members Program to fast-track his return to the PGA Tour. The same offer was on the table for three other eligible LIV golfers, including Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith.

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DeChambeau responded with a clear stance: his contract with LIV runs through 2026, and he is happy to be with the league. Both the Spaniard and the Australian professionals reflected similar sentiments.

“Yeah, I’m not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave,” Rahm said about the offer.

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Rahm publicly rejected the PGA Tour’s olive branch and reinforced his alignment with the breakaway league.

Staying Optimistic

Ahead of the LIV Golf UK event, a media representative asked Rahm about the league’s future and whether he was aware of what’s going on. Rahm said that although golfers have been kept in the loop, he would not share the details. He was optimistic, which is rare to see in a professional whose future looks uncertain because of the LIV Golf chaos. Out of curiosity, a media representative asked him about the optimism.

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“I’m always optimistic. I play a game for a living. I can’t really be too upset about how things are going in life. Even though I’m very frustrated on the course very often, off the course I’m very different to what a lot of people think,” Jon Rahm said.

In fact, a reporter even asked him if he would play in LIV Golf in 2027. Rahm declined the question, saying he won’t say anything he can’t. His response doesn’t necessarily imply that he wants to continue. What it reflects instead is the contract barrier point: even if Rahm wants to leave, he can’t, and neither can he speak about the same.

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A Calculated “Never Say Never”

One comment with a clear hint came ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open. While performing his media duties, Jon Rahm was asked if golfers could use their own money to fund LIV Golf if no one invested in it. The 31-year-old said that no one has asked him to do that yet. However, he never denied the possibility or his willingness to support the league if it comes to that.

“They haven’t asked me to put my money in yet. Something I’ve learned in life, never say never,” he said when asked if he would consider investing. “I’m not going to say absolutely no to anything that can happen in the future.”

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This willingness to invest contrasts sharply with his earlier refusal to pay DP World Tour fines. It suggests that if Rahm has a chance, he could try to save LIV Golf.

Together, these remarks paint an interesting picture of where Rahm stands as LIV enters one of the most uncertain periods in its history.