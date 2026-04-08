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All You Need to Know About Tommy Fleetwood’s 8-Year-Old Son Frankie Fleetwood

Md Saife Fida

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Apr 8, 2026 | 12:51 PM EDT

HomeGolf

All You Need to Know About Tommy Fleetwood’s 8-Year-Old Son Frankie Fleetwood

Md Saife Fida

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 12:51 PM EDT

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Like father, like son. When you see Tommy Fleetwood and his boy, Frankie, walking on the green on the famous Par 3 Contest, you can tell they are a perfect team. Every year, when the famous Masters tournament begins, Frankie steals the show. He is only eight years old, but he is already the talk of the town before the 90th edition of the golf’s most heralded tournament. But before we see him play today, we have to look back at where this magical next generation of golf story actually began.

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This story began on a very special day in September 2017. His dad, Tommy, was supposed to play in a big golf match called the British Masters, but he chose to stay home instead. He wanted to be right there to say hello to his new baby. On September 28, little Franklin was born, weighing seven pounds and six ounces. Tommy was so proud that he said it was the best moment of his life. From that very first day, it was clear that no matter how many trophies Tommy Fleetwood won, his biggest joy would always be his son….

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Md Saife Fida

1,024 Articles

Md Saife Fida is a golf writer at EssentiallySports who specializes in tour coverage across the PGA and LPGA circuits. Writing for the Golf NewsBreak desk, Saife dives into swing mechanics, course strategy, player form, and key moments that shape tournament momentum and final leaderboards. His storytelling also captures the cultural side of the sport, spotlighting fan traditions, international events, and milestone victories that resonate beyond the scorecard. A tech graduate, Md Saife Fida brings both creative writing and content strategy skills to his reporting. As an active player himself, he adds a hands-on perspective to his coverage, breaking down the game from a golfer’s point of view. His long-term goal is to establish himself as a trusted golf insider, delivering exclusive insights from inside the ropes and the clubhouse.

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Shreya Singh

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