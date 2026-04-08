All You Need to Know About Tommy Fleetwood’s 8-Year-Old Son Frankie Fleetwood

Like father, like son. When you see Tommy Fleetwood and his boy, Frankie, walking on the green on the famous Par 3 Contest, you can tell they are a perfect team. Every year, when the famous Masters tournament begins, Frankie steals the show. He is only eight years old, but he is already the talk of the town before the 90th edition of the golf’s most heralded tournament. But before we see him play today, we have to look back at where this magical next generation of golf story actually began.

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This story began on a very special day in September 2017. His dad, Tommy, was supposed to play in a big golf match called the British Masters, but he chose to stay home instead. He wanted to be right there to say hello to his new baby. On September 28, little Franklin was born, weighing seven pounds and six ounces. Tommy was so proud that he said it was the best moment of his life. From that very first day, it was clear that no matter how many trophies Tommy Fleetwood won, his biggest joy would always be his son….

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