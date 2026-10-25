‘Almost Retired’: Golf Star Makes Shock Retirement Admission After Fourth LET Win in India

Pornanong Phatlum once called her win in India an early birthday present. Fourteen years later, less than six weeks before she turns 37, the Thai star is back with a far more emotional line. But she almost walked away from professional golf this year. Now, her fourth Hero Women’s Indian Open title, sealed with a bogey-free 65 at DLF Golf & Country Club, seems to have changed her mind.

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Phatlum opened up in her post-round interview on Sunday when asked what her 23rd professional victory meant to her.

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“This one means a lot to me. I mean, this year I almost retired from golf, also from the professional game. But I feel like I still got to win this time, and it gives me more motivation. I feel like I’m still okay on tour and trying my best for next year again,” she said to LET in the post-round interview.

She has not revealed what led her to consider retirement, nor did she make a formal announcement. According to myKhel, she had contemplated the decision at the start of this year, amid a difficult run of results. She made nine cuts in 15 LPGA starts in 2025 and ranked 108th on the money list, according to her LPGA profile. This season, her best finish was a tie for 16th at the Kroger Queen City Championship in May, while she missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship, Portland Classic, FM Championship, and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

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In Delhi, however, she found the form that had eluded her for much of the season. Phatlum began the final round one-shot behind home favorite Vani Kapoor, who chipped in for a birdie on the 1st and birdied the 2nd to open a two-shot lead. Phatlum birdied the 3rd before adding birdies on the 5th, 8th, and 9th to draw level at the turn.

The momentum shifted further on the back nine. Kapoor’s tee shot at the tenth took an unfortunate bounce, costing her the lead, and bogeys on the 12th and 13th put her further behind. Phatlum, meanwhile, birdied the 15th and 16th to pull clear.



Recalling her front-nine putting, she said,

“I make one putt on every hole on the front nine, and everything just dropped in the hole. I feel like today is incredible for me.”

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Her final-round 65 took her to 11-under 277, four shots clear of the field. It also made her the first player to win the Hero Women’s Indian Open four times. Her previous titles came in 2008, 2009, and 2012, when she became the first woman to win the tournament three times.

Those three victories came on the Arnold Palmer course, now a nine-hole layout. This time, Phatlum won on the Gary Player course, which she had never played before the week began. She also became the only player to win the National Open on both of Delhi’s courses.

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For Phatlum, though, India’s significance goes beyond the record. Explaining why she has kept returning over the past 14 years, she told myKhel,



“India is like home and I feel like I can settle down here. My fourth win here is more special as I didn’t think I was going to win again. It seems like a dream. Whenever I come to India, I feel very comfortable and relaxed while playing.”

Her connection with the country dates back to the early years of her career. She won the Delhi Women’s Indian Open in 2008 by four shots, finishing four-under, and successfully defended her title a year later with a two-shot victory over Kim Hae-jung. Both wins came on the Ladies Asian Golf Tour, before the tournament joined the Ladies European Tour schedule.

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Her 2012 victory was another milestone. Phatlum carded rounds of 72, 65, and 66 for a 13-under 203 total, setting a tournament record at the time and beating Caroline Hedwall by four shots. The win was also her first LET title, coming just two days before her 23rd birthday.

Beyond India, Phatlum has built an impressive record, with 23 professional titles to her name. She won the HSBC LPGA Brazil Cup in May 2012, an unofficial event, by four shots before adding the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters in 2013 for her second LET title. Between 2012 and 2016, she also won five Thai LPGA events, including three consecutive Thailand LPGA Masters titles from 2013 to 2015. Her most recent victory before Sunday came at the 2024 Epson Tour’s Wild Horse Ladies Golf Classic.

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Now, her fourth Indian Open title has given her fresh motivation to continue. Phatlum has also accepted Ladies European Tour membership, with her focus shifting to the next season rather than retirement.