‘Am I a Failure?’: LIV Golf Veteran Opens Up About the Burden His Son Carries Despite Privilege

Growing up next to a Ryder Cup legend sounds like a dream. Luke Poulter had it all: top-notch facilities and good guidance. But Ian Poulter just revealed something most people never consider. That privilege comes with a price tag nobody warns you about. It wasn’t something he planned to talk about. But on the Golf IQ podcast, he laid it bare.

“It’s hard to deal with the pressure,” Ian Poulter said. “You would’ve been brought up in the environment of seeing all the razzle-dazzle and everything that goes on around it. And sometimes even that’s a huge distraction because there’s a personal expectation of thinking, ‘if I don’t achieve what my parents achieved, am I a failure?'”

That question follows Luke Poulter onto every golf course. It’s not that he isn’t a good golfer. He’s a redshirt junior at the University of Florida, ranked in the top 15 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He won the Schenkel Invitational in 2025 after returning from a seven-month absence with a stress fracture in his back. He represented Great Britain & Ireland at the Walker Cup, going unbeaten in match play. The talent is undeniable.

USA Today via Reuters May 6, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Ian Poulter and his son Luke during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

But Ian Poulter’s path to success looked nothing like what Luke inherited.

Ian Poulter turned pro at 19 on a 4 handicap. He worked as an assistant pro for years, scratching and clawing his way onto the European Tour. Nobody handed him anything. He became a former world No. 5, a 12-time European Tour winner, a five-time Ryder Cup player unbeaten in seven singles matches, and the catalyst behind Europe’s iconic comeback at Medinah in 2012.

Luke grew up watching all of that. The expectation was built before he ever picked up a club. And Ian Poulter understood that pressure better than anyone and refused to add to it.

“I’m in a very interesting position as a golfer dad who’s done some fun stuff,” he said.

He’s caddied in tournaments and seen it firsthand: parents who can’t help themselves. The ones barking instructions after every shot. Making their kids grind through practice sessions until the love for the game drains out. Ian watched it happen over and over, parents chasing their own unfulfilled dreams through their children’s scorecards.

He refused to be that dad. With Luke and younger brother Joshua, the rule was simple: here’s a club, let’s see if you enjoy this, and I’ll be here when you need me. Sure, he pushes them. He’s competitive by nature. But there’s a difference between support and suffocation, and Ian knows which side of that line he wants to stay on.

His approach was simple: get a club in Luke’s hand, see if he likes it, step back. No forcing. No living vicariously. Now, Ian Poulter’s focus has shifted from his own legacy to one final dream.

A major together: What Ian Poulter truly wants

“I would love to play in a major with my son. That would be the icing on the cake,” Ian Poulter told Mirror Sports U.S. He’s not chasing records anymore. He’s chasing one round. One field. One moment on the same leaderboard as his son at one of golf’s oldest stages.

The dream isn’t just a mere theory. It almost happened. Last year, Ian and Luke both entered The Open qualifier at Royal Cinque Ports. Luke was on course for a major debut. Then he dropped three shots in the final two holes. Father and son finished tied, three shots off. So close.

The 50-year-old’s ranking has fallen outside the top 3,500 since joining LIV Golf in 2022. He has to qualify the hard way now. He plans to enter again alongside Luke for The Open at Royal Birkdale this year. Two Poulters. One dream. If his schedule allows, they’ll get another shot.

But Ian Poulter isn’t pushing. He said it plainly: “His future is exactly what he wants to do. The world’s his oyster.”

The man who earned everything the hard way is making sure his son gets to choose his own path. No expectations. No pressure. Just golf! The way it should be.