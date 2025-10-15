Amanda Balionis and Fans Rally Behind Jena Sims as She Unveils Fitness Journey Days After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Just days ago, Brooks Koepka and his wife’s lives turned upside down. Bearing the devastating news of Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims‘ miscarriage at only 16 weeks, the couple went through a heartbreak that no parents would want to encounter. Despite this, Sims has remained strong, demonstrating exceptional mental and emotional resilience. In fact, a new career update for Sims hints at the inspiring ways she is challenging her strength, even in the face of grief.

In a new venture, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the golfer’s wife is bringing a weekly workout series for women like her. Regardless of whether it is a new mother looking to shed pregnancy weight or just someone looking to regain confidence in their bodies, Sims will take every woman through guided training sessions. For this, she has partnered up with fellow Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin.

Sharing it online, the girls posted in matching workout suits. Throwing in a hilarious “booty” snap teasing this week’s glutes workout, Sims and Austin flaunted their fit bodies and announced the plan for the upcoming weeks. The post read: “Starting today with 7 minute booty. Coming up in the following weeks, get ready for abs, arms & barre all partnered up with @jenamsims ✨”

Model and actress Jena Sims channels her passion for pageants and personal experience into philanthropy. At 17, she founded the Pageant of Hope in 2005, a nonprofit that hosts beauty pageants for children battling cancer and other challenges—a reflection of her early compassion and drive to uplift others.

Today, Sims continues to inspire women through her advocacy and openness. After the premature birth of her son, Crew, in 2023, she shared her empathy for NICU parents, saying, “Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one. It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever done. There’s so much space in my heart for NICU parents, and those who don’t get to bring their babies home.”

In addition to being transparent about her personal struggles, Sims has used her platform to advocate for women’s causes. Right after her pregnancy loss a week ago, she acknowledged the gap in women’s health research. Nudging developments in the sector, she wrote on Instagram, “There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women’s reproductive health. If you’re experiencing or have experienced pregnancy loss or infertility, please know you are not alone. 💔.” Standing with her through the tragedy, Sims received love and support from her peers.

In 1967, during the Sahara Invitational, Jack Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara, suffered a miscarriage while he was competing. Remarkably, she chose not to wake him that night, wanting him to rest before his final round. The next morning, she calmly told him, “Jack, I think I need to get to a doctor.” Nicklaus rushed her to the hospital, ensured she was safe, then went on to win the tournament. The episode became a defining moment in their marriage, reflecting Barbara’s quiet strength and selflessness—a quality Nicklaus has often credited as the foundation of his success both on and off the course.

Stories like Barbara Nicklaus’ and Jena Sims’ highlight the extraordinary strength women show in the face of personal tragedy. Both have turned their pain into purpose—Barbara through decades of philanthropy and Jena through her continued advocacy for women’s causes.

Sims’ latest initiative, her weekly workout series, embodies that same resilience and empowerment, drawing admiration and support from fans around the world.

Jena Sims’ career update draws in support from fans and peers

Koepka’s wife has already attracted eyeballs to the workout series, thanks to her and Austin’s dedication to the project. While Sims promises shares weekly tutorials, the women are here to ride the wave with equal thrill and excitement. In fact, golf reporter and friend of Sims, Amanda Balionis, shared her excitement and support for the series, liking the announcement post. Brooks Koepka also liked the post, supporting his wife’s latest venture.

Fans joined the wagon soon, too, expressing their enthusiasm for the series. One user commented, “Omg LOVE this!!!”, while another wrote, “This is FANTASTIC!!! So much FUN getting FIT and FABULOUS together!!!”, expressing immediate excitement and emotional engagement with the SI Swimsuit weekly videos.

Power duo girls emojis plagued the comment section, and rightly so, given the ladies’ commitment and strength. One user perfectly summed it up, commenting, “Queens!” while another commented, “🙌🙌🙌 @jenamsims @katieaustin.”

Some fans are already committed to the series, soaking in week one material. Apparently, the ladies have done a great job hooking in the audience, as one fan remarked, “I’m locked in @jenamsims @katieaustin 💪🏼❤️.” The coherence and chemistry of the trainers have also garnered attention, as one shared, “I’m here for this duo!!!!”

“Tuesday Blessings! Keep motivating and inspiring others! 🙌” wrote one user, rallying behind the cause. With overwhelming support from fans and peers alike, Sims and Austin are proving that strength, resilience, and inspiration can go hand in hand.