Amanda Balionis and Fans Show Support as Venezuelan Golfer Grieves Longtime Coach’s Death

Behind every great golfer stands a transformative coach. For Jhonattan Vegas, that figure was Franci Betancourt. The Venezuelan mentor who shaped champions and lives with equal dedication. When news of Betancourt’s passing broke just before the New Year, the PGA Tour pro poured his heart out. And it was Amanda Balionis who joined him, along with fans in mourning.

On January 3, 2026, Vegas posted a carousel of photos with Betancourt on Instagram, his words capturing both grief and gratitude.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my long-time coach, Franci Betancourt,” he wrote. “He was a one of a kind man that will be missed tremendously. Thanks, Teacher, for all your teachings and for being a pillar in my life. Enjoy the links of Heaven.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bilingual tribute reflected the deep personal connection between player and mentor, with Vegas adding in Spanish: “Es con mucho dolor que anunció la muerte de mi gran profesor Franci Betancourt. Fue una gran figura en mi vida y gran parte de lo soy es gracias a él.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhonattan Vegas (@jhonattanvegas) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Vegas and Betancourt have known each other since the golfer was in Venezuela. Franci Betancourt was more than just a swing instructor; he was a key character in Venezuelan golf, impacting generations of players at his home club. Vegas, who became a pro in 2008, said that Betancourt’s early advice helped him develop many of his technical skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Vegas made the difficult switch to professional golf, the relationship grew stronger. Franci Betancourt was always there to cheer on the players, no matter what happened on the PGA Tour. The coach saw his student win three PGA Tour events, including the 2011 Bob Hope Classic and the 2016 and 2017 Canadian Open crowns.

Betancourt taught more than just golf skills; he also taught values. His coaching style focused on building character and swing mechanics. This form of instruction influenced Vegas as both a person and a competitor. That influence was evident in how Vegas acted throughout his career, earning him respect from other professional golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The news of Betancourt’s passing due to a serious accident spread quickly through the golf community. Balionis, who is recognized for her golf coverage on CBS, was among the first to show support for Vegas by liking the emotional post. Her act showed how close-knit the golf world is, where relationships go beyond work.

Fans unite in grief over Franci Betancourt

The response to Jhonattan Vegas’s announcement revealed just how many lives Franci Betancourt touched.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan captured the essence of Betancourt’s personality: “The 1 always 🙏 you will be greatly missed Franci. That smile and attitude to life will always be unforgettable.” Comments like this show how Betancourt’s presence affected people both on and off the course. His positive attitude and contagious cheerfulness are things that golfers and spectators will always remember about him.

A particularly poignant tribute came from someone who knew Betancourt for decades. The comment read: “Always in our hearts ♥️ I carry him with me, as a friend, teacher and accomplice together with Alba of my 36 blessed years of marriage. I always have your teachings and carry with me when I enter a golf course ⛳️ thanks to life for giving us the great opportunity to have known you.”

The mention of Alba, Betancourt’s wife, and the 36-year friendship showed how deeply he influenced his students’ lives, extending beyond the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another parent shared how Betancourt influenced the next generation: “I had the opportunity and privilege to live with Franci, who was also the teacher of my son Emiliano. Great human being who shapes many off and off the field.” Betancourt’s multi-generational impact on Venezuelan golf was unmistakable. Fathers who learnt from him brought their sons, building a legacy that lasted for decades.

Not just that, he even facilitated a move for Vegas to Houston, Texas, allowing him access to enhanced coaching, training facilities, and education. This is something that massively helped the 41-year-old into the golfer he is today.

Fellow Venezuelan professionals also paid respects: “Gracias Franci for making us the men and golfers we are today. He will live forever in our hearts and minds. Rest in Peace Tio Franci.” The use of “Tio” (uncle) revealed how Betancourt became family to his students.

ADVERTISEMENT

A simple but powerful message read: “God is gone my friend my pro…. R. I. P.”

For many Venezuelan golfers, Betancourt represented their entry point into the sport—the first person who believed in their potential. Now, his legacy lives through every student/player he shaped. His lessons in life and golf will echo across Venezuelan fairways forever.