Amanda Balionis & LPGA Legend Left Speechless as Nike Drops Nelly Korda Bombshell

You know what’s been frustrating to watch? The endless cycle of men landing these massive endorsement deals while women’s golf gets ignored. Tiger Woods started it all with Nike in 1996, and Rory McIlroy‘s $100 million TaylorMade partnership kept the momentum going. But female golfers? They kept getting passed over for these breakthrough opportunities. So when Golf.com finally dropped that Instagram post about Nelly Korda‘s Nike shoe collaboration, it felt like justice was finally being served.

Golf.com broke the news through their Instagram post, revealing Nike’s first signature shoe collaboration with an LPGA star. The post featured the announcement: “@nellykorda 🤝 @nike What do you think about the first look of Nelly Korda’s new Nike Golf shoe coming this holiday season? 👀.” The announcement unveiled the Nike Free Golf ’24 special edition featuring Nelly Korda’s personal touches throughout the design. Charms hang from the lateral side, including a smiley face, tennis racket, and cappuccino art. Additionally, her signature graces the insoles, making this a truly personalized masterpiece.

The collaboration represents Nike’s strategic investment in women’s golf after years of focusing primarily on the PGA Tour. Previously, the brand largely ignored the LPGA compared to its men’s golf collections. Only Michelle Wie West had received Jordan Brand PE shoes before this partnership. Therefore, Korda’s collaboration marks a significant shift in corporate priorities for the sportswear giant.

This isn’t just about Nike finally stepping up. Other global sports giants are also expanding their focus. Adidas, long associated with stars like Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, has now leaned into LPGA talent, partnering with Danielle Kang and Rose Zhang. Meanwhile, TaylorMade—known for its high-profile deals with Rory and Tiger—now works with Charley Hull, a major contender in the LPGA. Even Callaway, traditionally tied to Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, has signed LPGA’s Georgia Hall and Yuka Saso. Slowly but surely, the endorsement landscape is shifting, and Nelly’s deal is right at the heart of this revolution.

Nike spent over two years developing this collaboration, showing their commitment to the partnership. The shoes will retail for $155 and launch during the holiday 2025 season. The timing couldn’t be better, as Korda dominated 2024 with seven wins, including five consecutive victories, and held the number one ranking for 17 months.

This news, of course, did not escape public attention, including fellow LPGA stars.

Amanda Balionis and other LPGA stars react to historic announcement

Social media absolutely exploded within hours of the announcement. The post racked up 1,417 likes and drew reactions from golf’s biggest names. Jessica Korda kicked off the excitement with her “🔥🔥🔥” reaction, posted just an hour after the announcement. Her sisterly pride was evident in the enthusiastic response.

Amanda Balionis quickly joined the celebration with her signature “🔥🔥” reaction. The CBS reporter’s enthusiastic response carried extra weight given her professional relationship with Korda. She has covered the world number one extensively throughout her career, including emotional interviews about the LPGA’s 75th anniversary impact. Consequently, her reaction signals industry recognition of this historic milestone.

Michelle Wie West added “LOVE” to the growing excitement, while Lydia Ko showed her support by liking the post. Meanwhile, Skyler Baldwin focused on the design details, commenting, “It’s the charms for me.” These reactions from established LPGA stars demonstrated the significance of this breakthrough moment for women’s golf.

Even regular fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm either. One supporter wrote, “Long overdue,” perfectly capturing the sentiment about women’s golf finally getting recognition. Another fan celebrated the partnership dynamic, commenting “Gracing Nelly’s sexy foot ‘swivel’ 👏 Nike & Nelly symbiosis 👟🏌.” Additionally, a fan referenced Nike’s famous slogan, simply writing “just do it😊.”

The collective reaction reflects the broader commercial revolution sweeping women’s golf. Observers had long speculated about a potential partnership based on Korda’s frequent appearances in unreleased Nike footwear. The LPGA total season purse has increased approximately 70% since 2021, while 99 LPGA Tour athletes earned more than $200,000 in prize money in 2023. With Balionis and golf’s elite celebrating this milestone, Korda’s signature line represents the sport’s bright commercial future.