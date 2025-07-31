Amanda Balionis Announces Big Career Shift as PGA Tour Job Reaches Its End: ‘Looking Forward’

Did you know Amanda Balionis once kicked off an NFL sideline report just hours after wrapping up a PGA Tour event? That’s how fast she switches gears—and this fall, she’s doing it again. As the PGA Tour winds down after the majors, golf fans are soaking up the last few putts of a wild season. Rory McIlroy finally slipped on a green jacket—but only after surviving double bogeys and a playoff. J.J. Spaun shocked everyone by winning the U.S. Open. And Scottie Scheffler? Well, he just reminded us all who’s boss by bagging two Majors. With so much drama already in the books, the sport is gearing up for its quieter months.

But Amanda Balionis isn’t. CBS just announced its NFL broadcasting roster for the 2025 season, and Balionis is once again on the list. She’ll be reporting from the sidelines of select games, joining the likes of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson as part of the network’s core NFL coverage team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated)

Sharing the news on her Instagram story, Balionis wrote, “Looking forward to another season with @nfloncbs !”

Balionis started her journey with CBS Sports back in 2017, walking the fairways and covering golf. But by 2018, she started making sideline appearances in the NFL. CBS’s decision to expand her role came after they saw her remarkable role as a live reporter. Her on-air energy and impeccable broad sports knowledge further solidified their decision. She was a key part of last year’s NFL coverage, too. She was regularly seen at major games, and shared behind-the-scenes moments and match-day recaps with fans on social media. When the season drew to an end, Balionis took to Instagram to mark that moment.

“How is week 18 here already?! This season has flown by. One more game then it’s back to golf we go!”

And she’s no stranger to the football world. Long before she became a regular face at PGA Tour events, Balionis cut her teeth covering college football for CBS Sports Network. Her quick wit and sharp insights made her a standout then—and that same energy is now part of what makes her NFL reports must-watch.

Apart from taking on jobs other than golf, Balionis has been spending a lot of time vacationing with her family. Her July was filled with multiple beach trips and gourmet meals. Her Instagram carousels are proof of that. After months of non-stop reporting for the tournaments, some well-earned chill time makes perfect sense. Especially if you are one of the most recognizable faces on the PGA Tour broadcast.

Interestingly, she is not the only one who explores other activities once the season ends. Many top golfers dive into other gigs too.

What do top golfers do when the season ends?

It’s hard to imagine your favorite players anywhere but on the golf course, right? But believe it or not, your favorite golfers have tonnes of side activities which they love doing, once they get done with the golf season.

Take Tiger Woods, for example; the 15-time Major winner is obsessed with spearfishing and freediving. He spends HOURS underwater, chasing bigger and deeper catches. And when he is on land, he swaps clubs for a console. His favorite video game? Call of Duty.

“I free dive and spearfish. That’s what I love to do… I love it, love being in the water. Yeah, I love it. Absolutely love it.”

Meanwhile, Luke Donald‘s pursuits are more calm in nature. His off-season routine involves brushes and canvases. The former World No. 1 studied art formally and often auctions his work for charity.

Sergio Garcia, on the other hand, trades fairways for poker tables, Louis Oosthuizen becomes a farm man, and Stewart Cink is a BBQ guy who has literally won barbecue contests.

Turns out, the off-season is anything but boring. What are your plans once the season ends? Do let us know in the comments below.