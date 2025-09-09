Amanda Balionis Announces Health Setback After Dad’s Death Anniversary Caused Golf Reporter ‘Emotional Stress’

Amanda Balionis, CBS Sports reporter and familiar voice of golf coverage, on the morning of September 9th, 2025, opened up about a personal struggle that many might relate to but only a few choose to discuss openly: the physical toll of emotional grief. On her Instagram story, Balionis detailed the experience she faced during the 7th anniversary of her father’s passing, revealing how deeply her body responds to emotional stress. “Also worth noting: this week is the 7th anniversary of my dad’s death. I haven’t talked about it in a while but for those who may be experiencing grief… it ALWAYS comes up physically for me first.”



Grief manifests uniquely for everyone; for Balionis, it arrived in the form of physical pain. Balionis described experiencing a pinched nerve, leading to tingling sensations in her fingers. She further added, “It’s like my body screams at me to pay attention before my emotions can catch up. This pain 100% started for me because of emotional stress. Just a gentle reminder to listen to your body and take care of yourself even when it’s not ‘convenient’… because spoiler it’s never convenient and your body doesn’t care about that anyways.”

Even after the loss of her father in 2018, the profound impact this loss continues to have on her reveals that the anniversary of his passing brought about unexpected physical symptoms. As for a remedy, Balionis has decided to take some significant measures. “I’m seeing a chiro tomorrow morning and have been alternating ice and heat today which has kept the pain mostly at bay… but my fingers are still very tingly which is weird. Will keep you updated for those also on this fun journey! Let’s age in dramatic fashion together.”

Balionis, who has become a familiar face to golf fans as one of the sport’s most recognizable voices, often balances a hectic travel schedule with her on-air duties. Known for her upbeat personality on broadcasts, she has also been open about the importance of mental health and self-care. This week, she pulled back the curtain once again to show how personal loss and the demands of everyday life can unexpectedly collide.

Balionis emphasized that the nerve pain was triggered by emotional stress and encouraged her followers to listen to their bodies. Earlier, she also invited advice from fans, writing: “Ah the joy of aging. Drop your pinched nerve fixes here.” Balionis’ story resonates with many who have experienced loss and the accompanying emotional and physical challenges. Her willingness to share her journey fosters a sense of community and understanding, reminding others that they are not alone in their struggles.

In a post from 2018, Balionis had poignantly expressed: “You’re never ready to lose your Dad. This man has meant so much to so many and has taught me what it means to love, to be loyal, to actually live in each moment and have the best time doing it. No one loved my job more than he did because no one loves the game of golf more than my Dad.” Amanda Balionis’ recent revelations about her health setback following her father’s death anniversary shed light on the profound impact of emotional stress on physical well-being. Her transparency encourages others to acknowledge and address their own mental health needs, reinforcing the message that healing is a continuous process that requires attention and care.

While Amanda Balionis has openly discussed the physical challenges she faces, these experiences are just one facet of her holistic approach to well-being. In addition to chiropractic care and alternating ice and heat, Balionis has embraced practices that nurture both her body and mind.

Amanda Balionis’ journey from physical pain to inner peace

Yoga, in particular, has played a pivotal role in Amanda Balionis’ life. She began practicing yoga in 2012 during a turbulent period and later completed a 200-hour yoga teacher training certification. For Balionis, yoga is more than a physical pursuit; it’s a guiding philosophy that has provided her with tools to gain perspective and manage stress. As she shared, “Thanks to yoga, I had the tools I needed to step back and gain perspective.” This intensive program not only deepened her practice but also transformed her mindset. She reflected on this experience, stating, “The biggest thing I learned about myself during my 200-hour training was that I was not a victim to things that happened to me.”

Through yoga, Balionis discovered that while she couldn’t control external events, she could control her reactions. This realization empowered her to approach life with greater resilience and mindfulness. Her passion for yoga extends beyond her personal practice. She actively shares this transformative practice with others, particularly through her partnership with Stifel Financial. During their annual women’s summit, Balionis leads yoga sessions, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to share a practice that has profoundly impacted her life. She described one such session, saying, “Truly one of my favorite mornings… my heart is so full of gratitude. Being able to share this practice that changed my life is the best.”

In addition to her yoga practice, Balionis is deeply committed to philanthropy. She founded Puppies & Golf, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting rescue dogs with individuals, particularly veterans, to foster companionship and support. The organization has partnered with various entities, including the PGA Tour, to raise awareness and funds for its mission. “I am so grateful to the PGA Tour for lending its support to Puppies & Golf.” Balionis once said, expressing her gratitude for the PGA Tour’s support.

Amanda Balionis’ journey illustrates the importance of adopting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating practices like yoga and engaging in philanthropic endeavors, she nurtures both her body and soul. Her story serves as an inspiration for others to explore practices that promote physical health, mental clarity, and emotional fulfillment.