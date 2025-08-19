Amanda Balionis Announces Surprise Comeback Despite Wrapping Up Golf Job: “Couldn’t Stay Away”

If you have followed Amanda Balionis for a while, then you are aware that she is everywhere. Be it helping build stories around the star or lesser-known golfers, to providing homes to man’s best friends, she is actively lending her voice for the same. And now that it is explicit how well Balionis has mastered the art of juggling multiple things at one go, her latest move is towards familiar sidelines. Wonder what it is?

Just a few days ago, Amanda Balionis made headlines with a career update that seemed to mark a pause from golf. With the season wrapped, and CBS not airing any of the remaining PGA Tour playoff events, Balionis’ role covering golf for the network sees an effective pause until next season. And now, it was time to switch to a different sport, and she proudly told fans on Instagram, “and just like that…it’s time to make the switch⛳➡️🏈.” CBS later confirmed the move in its 2025 NFL broadcasting roster, placing her alongside Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson. Balionis herself reposted the announcement, adding, “Looking forward to another season with @nfloncbs!”

However, the twist came sooner than anyone expected. Following her relaxing vacation in Ibiza and just days after her NFL announcement, Balionis revealed she was already back on golf duty. Taking to Instagram, she shared, “So my golf season maybe over, but I couldn’t stay away entirely, especially when my friends at AWS asked if I would host a first-of-its-kind show. That was an automatic yes for me, obviously.” While she’s tried to branch out like her NFL sideline work, golf has always been her first love, and this opportunity was too good to pass up.

AWS Live will go on air on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. ET. Amanda will be joined by golf creators like Roger Steele, business executive Chad Mumm, the mind behind Full Swing, and several of her former PGA Tour colleagues and mentors. The show will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at golf, blending technology, analytics, and expert perspectives in a way that’s never been seen before.

“This week, I’m hosting AWS Live with the @pgatour at the @tourchampionship,” wrote the 39-year-old as the caption to her Instagram pose. Balionis has been reporting for the Tour Championship golf tournament since 2017, making her return a familiar but eagerly awaited sight for fans. AWS Live is the PGA Tour’s data-driven broadcast powered by Amazon Web Services, giving viewers real-time stats, analytics, and insights during play. Hosting it means Balionis isn’t just walking the fairways, she’s front and center for one of golf’s most tech-focused coverage experiences.

Balionis also promised fans an inside look at the evolving world of golf, sharing, “Join me as I connect with some of the most influential names in golf, and deep dive into the impact technology and AI are having on the game for players, broadcasters and fans.” Her role goes beyond traditional sideline reporting; she’ll explore how tools like advanced analytics, shot-tracking, and real-time stats are changing how players compete. The 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club marks the finale of the FedExCup playoffs, featuring the top 30 golfers in the standings. Played over the traditional 72-hole stroke-play format, it promises an exciting conclusion to the season. Balionis will be on the ground, bringing fans closer to all the key moments and action.

Known for her fresh style and adaptability, she keeps proving she can balance two of the biggest stages in American sports, leaving fans to expect her return to golf only after football has wrapped. Even Amazon is thankful and excited to have Balionis hosting.

But Balionis isn’t just a star on the fairways and sidelines; she’s also a passionate advocate for animals.

Off the field, Amanda Balionis gives back to animals

Her dedication goes beyond sharing stories about golfers; she actively helps dogs in need find safe homes. In May, when nearly 100 dogs arrived at Charlotte’s Animal Care & Control shelter, she reached out to the community, urging residents to help and reminding them to “PLEASE look at your local shelter before going to a breeder.” Her social media updates make it clear that this isn’t a one-time effort; she continues to foster dogs, share their journeys, and celebrate when they find forever homes.

Most recently, Balionis introduced her foster dog Manny, a 2-year-old brown pup, to her followers and tracked his journey from an overpopulated South Carolina shelter to a new home in Nantucket. Even as Manny was adopted, she shared her emotional goodbyes on Instagram, showing how much she cares.

Her love for animals isn’t limited to fostering; in 2020, she founded Puppies & Golf, a non-profit that rescues stray puppies, supports adoptive families with medical costs, and trains service dogs for army veterans with PTSD. Balionis’ efforts have earned recognition beyond the sports world, including support from the PGA Tour, proving that her compassion and dedication off the field are just as impactful as her work on it.