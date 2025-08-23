Amanda Balionis Bids Farewell to PGA Tour a 2nd Time Mere Days After Her Surprise Announcement

When Amanda Balionis signed off at the Wyndham Championship, it seemed her golf season was done. She even posted on Instagram, “and just like that…it’s time to make the switch⛳➡️🏈,” confirming her move back to NFL coverage alongside Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson. But just two weeks later, she surprised fans by returning.

This time it was with Amazon at the Tour Championship. “I couldn’t stay away entirely, especially when my friends at AWS asked if I would host a first-of-its-kind show,” she wrote on Instagram. That show, AWS Live with the PGA TOUR, aired August 21–22 and highlighted how Amazon Web Services is reshaping the game through tools like TOURCAST and generative AI commentary, bringing fans real-time stats and predictive insights.

With the Tour Championship stint now complete, Balionis appears to be signing off from golf again—this time, perhaps for good. Hosting AWS Live offered fans a surprise encore, but with the FedExCup finale wrapped and NFL season ahead, her focus shifts back to football. “That’s a wrap on the first ever #AWSLive on the @pgatour 💥 huge thanks to @amazonwebservices for having me as your host,” she posted on Instagram, closing out the two-day broadcast.

For AWS Live, Amanda Balionis teamed up with golf creators like Roger Steele, Full Swing producer Chad Mumm, and several PGA Tour colleagues. Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, “It was so much fun diving into AI and the ever-evolving technology in golf and the sports world as a whole. As always, what you see in front of the camera is just 10% of what it takes to make the show happen.”

Meanwhile, the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club introduced a major change: a 72-hole stroke play format for the top 30 FedExCup players. While Balionis and AWS Live were on air for only two days, the tournament continues across four, with the champion yet to be decided. The new format has already sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some questioning whether it truly levels the playing field or gives certain players an edge, adding extra drama to the season finale.

That controversy sets the stage for the bigger question everyone is asking: is the new format really fair?

New Tour Championship Format Sparks Fairness Debate Among Fans and Analysts

By eliminating the old “starting strokes” system and having every player begin at even par, the PGA Tour aimed to simplify the event and make it more fan-friendly. Still, not everyone is convinced. As the hosts of The Golf Podcast noted, “It’s not good for viewership either if Scotty’s got… a huge lead coming into it. So I think there has to be a certain degree of wiping that slate clean and allowing that.” The concern remains that if a dominant player shows up with a big season-long lead, the finale could feel decided before it even begins, draining suspense for fans and competitors alike.

In 2025, LIV Golf showed that dominating all year doesn’t always mean winning the biggest prize. Joaquín Niemann had five victories, but Jon Rahm, who never won an event yet stayed consistent with top-10 finishes, took home the $18 million title. Analysts worry the PGA Tour could face the same problem—if a player like Scottie Scheffler, with five wins this season, loses to someone with no wins, it may not feel fair to fans.

As the Tour Championship plays out, the new format means nothing is certain and every shot counts. Both fans and players are left wondering who will step up, turning the finale into one of the most unpredictable and closely watched events of the season.