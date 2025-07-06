Amanda Balionis ‘Cannot Wait’ for This First-Time Experience as Golf Job Gets More Hectic

Being a sports reporter sounds fun, but it’s not all glam! Right after the Rocket Classic wrapped up in Detroit, Amanda Balionis was back on the move, heading straight to Illinois for the John Deere Classic. Things didn’t start on a very high note, though; her flight got delayed for hours, but she laughed it off and stayed in good spirits. By the time she landed, she ended the day with a glowy sunset and her lucky olive green outfit. So with that behind her, it was time to shift focus to the next tournament.

By 7 on a Saturday morning in Illinois, while most were getting ready for the start of the John Deere Classic, Amanda wasn’t on the course; she was already hitting the gym. But the real surprise of the day wasn’t just that. Something else, way more unexpected, stole the spotlight. Balionis just surprised fans with something new: she’s heading to Wimbledon in London for the very first time.

Known for covering the PGA Tour week in and week out, Amanda shared on Instagram, “Cannot wait to experience Wimbledon for the first time next week.” She is a little too excited for the trip! She also shared her wish to “yap” at Wimbledon, all while sitting on green grass. She eagerly wants to get there! It’s a big switch-up from fairways to tennis courts, but she seems super excited about the change. With her positive energy and love for live sports, there’s no doubt she’ll fit right in even if it’s not a golf course this time. A new city, a new sport, and a different vibe, but Amanda’s all in.

What makes it even more wild is the timing. Wimbledon runs through July 13, and right in the middle of that, the Genesis Scottish Open tees off from July 10 to 13. That means Amanda’s schedule is going to be packed, and her time might be split between tennis and golf. There’s a good chance she’s heading to Scotland too, and Wimbledon might just be a quick stop before she’s back on the fairways. It sounds like she’ll be spending more time in airports than on actual fields this week. No wonder she took a well-earned break just a few weeks ago. She’s going to need that energy!

What was Amanda’s vacation all about?

After weeks of non-stop PGA Tour coverage, Amanda Balionis finally pressed pause and gave herself the break she truly earned. Right after the Canadian Open, instead of diving straight into the madness of the U.S. Open at Oakmont, she chose something different: a relaxing escape to Nantucket. She traded golf shoes for flip-flops and interviews for ocean views, ready to fully unplug. And she leaned into vacation mode.

Amanda kicked off her beach day with a chilled drink in hand, stretched out in a comfy chair facing the ocean, soaking in the calm breeze and sunshine. She brought along a paperback copy of The Secret Book of Flora Lea and seemed totally locked into the story. It was a small but meaningful switch from her usual Kindle, part of a little promise she had made to herself this summer to slow down and enjoy the moment more. Later that evening, she headed into town for a relaxed night out and shared photos of her drink and dinner from a cozy restaurant.

Now, as we know, after wrapping up her golf duties in Illinois, Amanda’s switching gears and heading straight to London for her Wimbledon debut. Let’s see how the London weather and airport chaos treat her.