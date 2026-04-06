Amanda Balionis & Co. React as Scottie Scheffler Breaks Big Personal News at Augusta

This time, Scottie Scheffler did not have to worry about withdrawing from the Masters if his Mere went into labor. Instead, his expanded Scheffler Squad is with him at Augusta. Scottie Scheffler and Meredith welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Remy, 9 days ago. When asked about the choice of the name, Scheffler kept his explanation simple.

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“We just liked it,” Scheffler said. “We didn’t have very many good boy names, to be honest with you.”

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The announcement immediately caught the attention of the media and fans alike. CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was among the first to amplify the joy. She liked a post shared by CBS Sports about the announcement and expressed her joy about the entire Scheffler family being there.

Balionis and Scheffler share a close and friendly relationship developed through extensive on-course and Scheffler’s post-victory interviews. Scheffler once joked that Balionis was “trying to make me emotional” during interviews.

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During the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler’s first son, Bennett, had a bathroom mishap and needed a diaper change. Meredith told her husband that their little one ‘has poop all over his back’ when she handed Bennett over ahead of an interview on

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CBS. A few moments later, Balionis had funnily apologized to Bennett for making his moment go viral.

Being a father is very important to the two-time Masters champion. During the 2024 Masters, Scheffler said he would withdraw even if he was in contention in the final round to be with Meredith, who was pregnant with Bennett at that time. Scheffler eventually won his second green jacket that season. He then took a month-long break to be close to his wife.

He said before, “I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that’s what’s more important to me.”

He would have withdrawn from the 2026 Masters, too, had his wife’s due date fallen around the same time. Lucky for Scheffler fans, it didn’t happen. Meredith Scheffler is now pushing 9-day-old Remy in a stroller under the club’s famous oak tree in his first Masters.

A week ago, world #1 withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open due to an impending birth. And now, the 2x Masters champion arrives in Augusta having not played competitively since the Players Championship three weeks ago.

Although according to records, the last player to win the Masters after a three-week layoff was Adam Scott in 2013, Scheffler’s peer, Rory McIlroy, has previously noted that his ‘simple life’ and lack of distractions often work in his favor.

And it explains the fans’ excitement after the announcements.

Fan reactions to Scottie Scheffler’s second son announcement

Most of the fans congratulated the family on the news, sharing, “Congratulations to Mom, Dad, and big brother!”

Another added the same saying, with some more blessings, “Congratulations Blessings 🙏🎊”.

When Bennett was born in 2024, Scottie’s “Dad Energy” led to a T8 finish at the PGA Championship—despite a highly publicized arrest that same week—followed by victories at the Memorial and the Travelers Championship. He carried that momentum into 2025, winning both the PGA Championship and The Open. Fans now believe this new arrival will provide the same momentum.

“Congratulations! Wishing you health and happiness. Go out and have a winning week. Good luck!”

Fans didn’t miss the grooming change.

And one fan added, “Love the clean-shaven look.”

During his dominant run at the 2024 Arnold Palmer and Players Championships, Scheffler was spotted with beard. However, he famously shaves before the Masters, a tradition he held during his 2022 victory.

At the end, some fans are simply happy with the news, as they said, “Made my day!!! So happy for them! 💙💙🙏🙏😊😊.”

As Scottie Scheffler gears up for the Masters 2026, the competition for a third title is expected to be intense. He will face challenges from several up-and-comers, and the 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun is once again getting hot, just before the Masters. Yet, the ‘Dad Energy’ Scheffler carries is a proven variable.

He isn’t the first to find a divine edge following the birth of a child; Jon Rahm famously won the 2021 U.S. Open just weeks after the birth of his first son, Kepa. With 9-day-old Remy on the grounds and Meredith proving once again to be the ultimate trooper, Scottie Scheffler enters Augusta National with a perspective his rivals may lack.