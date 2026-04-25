Amanda Balionis & Co. Show Support as Lydia Ko Refuses to Dwell on Major Heartbreak

Rounds of 72-75 left her at +3, missing the cut on her 29th birthday at a major where a win would have rewritten LPGA history. Where most players disappear after a result like that, Lydia Ko posted, and her peers showed up in the comments within the hour.

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“Apparently I wanted to take my birthday weekend off,” she wrote, adding laughing and nervous face emojis, before shifting focus entirely: “But most importantly, THANK YOU @chevron for continuously elevating @thechevronchampionship in every way.”

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The post drew likes from Amanda Balionis, Charley Hull, and Lexi Thompson, three names whose connection to Ko runs deeper than a casual double-tap. Balionis has covered Ko through some of the biggest moments of her career as a CBS Sports reporter, building a warm professional rapport across years of post-round interviews.

Hull’s bond with Ko is more personal, forged competing as amateurs on the Ladies European Tour and cemented at the 2025 International Crown, where Ko famously bowed to Hull after a clutch putt and called herself Hull’s biggest fan.

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Lexi Thompson has been in Ko’s orbit since both were teenage sensations in the mid-2010s, and once said Ko has one of the best tempos she has ever seen, with no weakness in her game. The comments section carried its own weight, too.

Fellow Tour players Mi Hyang Lee and Alexa Pano, who also missed the cut at the Chevron, both wrote in. Lee commented, “Happy birthday to you, beautiful.”

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Lee’s relationship with Lydia Ko stretches back years, with Lee having defeated Ko by a single stroke at the 2014 New Zealand Women’s Open, a result that set the tone for over a decade of mutual respect on Tour. Ko turned 29 on April 24, making the timing of the missed cut particularly bittersweet.

The bittersweet feeling had a very specific reason. Lydia Ko entered the week sitting second on the LPGA’s all-time career earnings list with approximately $21,316,768. A win, worth an estimated $1.2-1.35 million, would have pushed her past Annika Sorenstam’s long-standing record of $22,583,693, a mark that has stood since Sorenstam’s retirement in 2008. That window has now closed, at least for this major.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia (보경) Ko (@lydsko) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This tournament has also been a personal hunting ground for Ko. The 29-year-old won the event in 2016, becoming the youngest female player to win two different majors at 18 years, 11 months, and 9 days old.

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In 2021, she fired a final-round 62 that tied the all-time 18-hole scoring record and set the nine-hole record with a 29 on the front nine, only to fall two shots short of Patty Tavatanakit. A 2026 win would have been her third title here and her fourth major overall. A win here would also make her at the top of the all-time LPGA money list, surpassing Annika Sorenstam.

Missing cuts is not unfamiliar territory for Ko, and neither is bouncing back from them. After missing the cut at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, she posted: “Not the week we wanted, but life goes on.”

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In 2023, she was open about crying in hotel rooms during one of the harder stretches of her career, before rebuilding to enter the LPGA Hall of Fame in 2024 and following a winless 2025 stretch with a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Similar resilience was visible again this week.

Her 2026 season coming in had been strong, with a career-low 60 at the Ford Championship in March, a 4th-place finish there, and three top-10s in her first six starts with over $400,000 in earnings. The Chevron was the biggest test of the year, and the cut line caught her. But judging by her Instagram post, Ko had already moved on before most people had finished reading it.

Despite that, the warmth in her comment section followed.

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Fans rally around Lydia Ko as her birthday and a missed cut collide

Ko’s Instagram post drew an outpouring of birthday wishes and words of support, with fans reacting to both the missed cut and the timing of it all falling on her 29th birthday.

“The best outlook. HBD @lydsko. Enjoy it!” wrote one fan.

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For a golfer who shot a career-low 60 earlier this season and still missed the cut at the year’s first major, Ko’s choice to post a laughing emoji rather than a complaint clearly landed.

“Team Ko,” read another comment. Two words that carried the weight of a fanbase that has followed Ko through a brutal 2023 stretch, a Hall of Fame induction in 2024, and now a Chevron miss that shut the door on Sorenstam’s all-time earnings record, at least for now.’

And that same sentiment echoed through the comment section.

“Happy Birthday, @lydsko!! Hope you have an amazing day despite the MC!” said another fan.

“Sorry to see just one stroke off! No tournament is nearly as fun to watch without you!” wrote another.

Fans miss her more this weekend because of her history at Chevron, where she won and set records. The cut was set at +2, and Ko finished just one shot outside at +3.

“Our daughter was also born on 4/24, haha, so she has ‘Lydia’ in her middle name,” shared one fan.

Well, her influence goes beyond performance. Ko’s sustained success and demeanor have made her a relatable figure, especially during moments like this.

The birthday and the missed cut arrived together, and her comment section made clear which one people chose to focus on.