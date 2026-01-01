Amanda Balionis Confirms New Relationship Ending Months of Rumors

For 18 months, Amanda Balionis said nothing while the internet said everything. On January 1, 2026, she finally spoke—with a single photograph.

The CBS Sports reporter shared an Instagram post that left no room for interpretation. The image showed her wrapped in an embrace with Peter Engen, wine bottles glowing in the background, fairy lights casting a soft haze over a candlelit dinner. Her caption carried the weight of someone ready to stop hiding: “To another year of looking at each other like this 😍🥹.”

Engen, a Nantucket-based luxury real estate agent and former professional skier, posted his own story moments earlier. “This past year brought the best surprise yet @balionis,” he wrote. The mutual tags. The matching timestamps. The deliberate symmetry of New Year’s Eve. This was no accidental reveal—it was a hard launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis)

The timing matters. Balionis enters 2026 having weathered one of the most turbulent stretches of her career—not on camera, but off it. Fans first spotted her without her wedding ring in February 2024. By March, she had quietly removed all references to her married surname from her social media accounts. The silence invited speculation about her separation. The speculation invited chaos.

Then came the Rory McIlroy rumors.

When McIlroy filed for divorce from Erica Stoll on May 13, 2024, the golf world turned its gaze toward Balionis. A post-round interview at the Wells Fargo Championship. A warm embrace at the Canadian Open. Whispers became headlines. US Weekly eventually reported the two shared “just a professional relationship.” McIlroy reconciled with Stoll by late June. But the damage to Balionis’s public narrative had already been done.

She never addressed it. Not once. Instead, she poured herself into work.

Amanda Balionis channeled turbulence into purpose

The 39-year-old logged 104,119 miles in 2025 alone—219 hours in the air, 42 cities across seven countries. She spent 19 consecutive weeks on the road covering the PGA Tour before pivoting to NFL sideline duties in the fall. Even at the 2025 Ryder Cup, where fans weaponized her name in mocking chants directed at McIlroy, she kept her composure.

Off the course, Balionis leaned into her nonprofit, Puppies & Golf. The organization she founded in 2020 crossed $600,000 in total donations by late 2025. A January fundraiser in San Diego raised $119,293—$30,917 of which went directly to shelters impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. She launched the charity’s first-ever summer camp in July, partnering with First Tee–Greater Charlotte to introduce young girls to the game.

Work became her answer. Silence became her shield.

Now, this photograph offers something different: permission to move forward. Engen represents a clean break from the sports-industry spotlight. He’s a civilian—someone who built a career selling $44 million estates on Nantucket, not chasing trophies or managing headlines. For a woman whose personal life became tabloid fodder without her consent, that contrast feels intentional.

Golf fans have long viewed Balionis as the emotional connective tissue of CBS broadcasts—the voice that humanizes the coverage, coaxing vulnerability from athletes trained to suppress it. Seeing her visibly happy reframes a narrative that has spent too long defined by speculation.

The rumors are done. The reset is real. And Amanda Balionis isn’t hiding anymore.