Amanda Balionis Cuts Deep as Scottie Scheffler Fights Back Tears After Creating Moment Not Seen Since Tiger Woods

“She’s my biggest supporter. She knows me better than everybody. She saw me go from being a fairly anonymous player on the Tour to being No.1 in the world. She kinda reminded me why I go out to play.” A warm tribute to one of his biggest pillars of support from Scottie Scheffler. That is the World No.1 talking about his wife while recalling his 2022 Masters at Augusta, where Scottie Scheffler announced himself to the whole world that he is here to stay and dominate for a long time. Scheffler had raced to a three-stroke lead after three days of golf and was explaining the turbulence that was wracking his brain before the final round, where his destiny could be defined.

He ended up winning the Green Jacket, and guess who was there at the final hole to run up to him and give him a warm hug? It was Meredith Scudder, the love of his life. And now, nearly two weeks later, Scheffler has grasped another historic victory. This time at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament. The 28-year-old took a one-shot lead into the final day and never got out of the top spot. He carded a final round 70 to close out a four-shot victory.

Further, he became the first player since Tiger Woods to win back-to-back editions of the events. This was his sixteenth PGA Tour victory, making him the fourth-fastest to achieve 16 wins after clinching his first one. The only ones above him are Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. What a list to be part of!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Amanda Balionis after his third win in four starts, Scheffler got a bit emotional when asked about his significant other. The World No.1 expressed his feelings looking at the young Bennett Scheffler in his arms: “My wife is my biggest supporter. She is my best friend. It has been a lot of fun, and we have had some special memories at this tournament. Definitely couldn’t do it without her.”

The couple met each other while studying at Highland Park School and began dating in January 2014. They attended rival universities (he at the University of Texas and she at Texas A&M University), but despite that, the couple’s relationship blossomed, eventually culminating in a marriage in 2020. They welcomed their first child in May 2024. Meredith has been with Scheffler since his baby steps on the PGA Tour, providing him with the ideal stability outside of the course that helps him meticulously pick apart competition inside.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, with Meredith’s blessing, he will be heading towards the U.S. Open, with the aim of clinching his fourth major championship title.

Scottie Scheffler is getting ready for the U.S. Open

For Scheffler, there is no rest or relaxation after a particularly intense week at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. “This is a golf course that is definitely going to expose your weaknesses. I have got a few things that I can practice next week. Overall, it is a really solid week,” the three-time major winner explained. The World No.1 is not part of the field at the RBC Canadian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He will be using this week as a preparatory period for the upcoming U.S. Open. Last year, Scheffler did not rest the week before the U.S. Open and ended up carding a T41 finish, his worst finish in 2024. He knew his mistake and was not going to repeat it. He made sure he got the much-needed rest before the PGA Championship this year, skipping the Truist Championship. This was what he stated then: “I think going into the major championships, especially the ones we know are going to be really challenging. It may be in my best interest not to play the week before.” And lo and behold, Scheffler claimed his third PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow.

Can the dominant force strike again and claim his fourth major title and move one step closer to a Career Grand Slam at Oakmont next week?