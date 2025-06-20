Amanda Balionis Doesn’t Let Bad Weather Discourage Her as Golf Reporter Returns for PGA Tour Job

Amanda Balionis last covered the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where she caught the spotlight for her infamous dig at Rory McIlroy when he decided to skip talking to the media. “We appreciate the time. You don’t have to take the time to do this. So we appreciate it,” Balionis told Bryson DeChambeau as he gave an interview after an underwhelming final round. She then decided to take a break following the major, where she wanted some time to herself.

She skipped covering the U.S. Open last week because it was covered by NBC (she works with CBS), and she instead enjoyed some downtime posting pictures of sun-soaked beaches. While she managed to get some time out for herself last week, she also covered the Meijer LPGA Classic around the same time, where she worked on special features for CBS, celebrating the LPGA’s 75th anniversary. Now, Balionis has returned to the PGA Tour this week at TPC River Highlands.

She was welcomed by inconsistent weather, swinging between humid and wet conditions. Following her coverage of the first round, Balionis drove back to NYC, which is just an hour away from Connecticut, and made spontaneous plans. She posted a story on her Instagram capturing the heavy downpour in the city with a caption, “There’s only one thing to do when this happens.” And her next story revealed the perfect solution.

“Find a dive bar and snacks,” quipped Balionis, as she snapped a candid selfie with her mother as the two seemed to be enjoying the weather and a few drinks to go along with it. Classic Balionis move. While most people would be grumbling about the weather, Balionis’ quick thinking of turning it into a cozy little adventure proves why she is who she is. After all, this wasn’t the first time she witnessed bad weather during the tournament.

This moment is just another glimpse into her feel-good outlook and the importance of doing things she loves. In the past, Balionis has often spoken about the importance of taking breaks from her role. Whether it’s a quiet drink with her mother or a candid check-in with fans, Balionis uses her platform with purpose. She has always been known for her bold statements and for keeping it unapologetically authentic. While many would shy away from being so open, Amanda Balionis’ bold nature is an example of why she stands out from the rest. And let’s be real, this isn’t the first time she’s let us in on her fun side, and we’re all here for it.

How Amanda Balionis spends time off the clock

When Amanda Balionis is not showing up with a mic and a smile, she is often seen spending time with her family and friends. Just a few days before heading to the Travelers Championship, Balionis spent some time with her friends, converting a bar into a karaoke night, as she posted a picture on her Instagram. “If you saw us at karaoke or trying to turn a bar into a karaoke night…no, you didn’t. Best off-week with so many of my favorite humans,” Balionis captioned the photo as she donned a hat and enjoyed her time on a yacht too.

She also spends a lot of time on her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, which helps support and promote dog shelters across the country. She frequently posts about her updates outside the ropes. Whether it’s eating a slice of pizza or merely just taking a stroll in nature, Balionis always stays connected to her fans and keeps them in the loop.

While it’s a constant battle for a media personality like herself to navigate the complexities of digital engagement, Balionis has always portrayed herself with grace and never fails to add a touch of humor to every moment. Well, cheers to the queen who proves once again that style, sass, and humor never go out of season.