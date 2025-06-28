Amanda Balionis Encounters Serious Trouble Hours Before PGA Tour Appearance

After a hectic and at times controversial stint reporting at this year’s U.S. Open, Amanda Balionis took a well-deserved break to recharge. She traded the pressure of Oakmont for the laid-back charm of Nantucket, sharing glimpses of her getaway on Instagram, laughing with friends, enjoying impromptu karaoke nights, and embracing a slower pace. The short escape came at the perfect time, offering a refreshing pause before she returns to the high-energy world of PGA Tour coverage.

As she made her way to Detroit for the Rocket Classic, she ignored the weather conditions in Detroit. Amanda Balionis was casually walking with her friend on the streets and accidentally stepped on a pavement spot that was randomly marked as a “bad luck zone.” Well, nothing serious, just a random prank on the street. Her friend Dana just could not miss the chance to capture the moment and post it. “Sadly, @balionis fell victim to a bad luck spot but within mere seconds found the only good luck spot (1 vs. the 100 bad luck spots) and reversed her fate.” To which Amanda replied, “Scariest moment of my life for a second there 😂.” But did she really reverse her fate, or was the bad luck more powerful than a single lucky spot? The latter, may be?

Not long after, her flight to Detroit was delayed for hours. Posting from her seat, she wrote, “Have not had one of these stuck-on-plane-for-hours delays in a minute, so statistically I am due now.” As per her post, it seems she is usually pretty lucky with flight timings, which is surprising given how much she travels, until a funny yet unfortunate little incident happened. In typical Amanda fashion, she found a way to laugh it off even if that “bad luck zone” ended up living up to its name. Thankfully, the day ended on a high note.

After the long delay and travel frustrations, Amanda finally landed in Detroit just as the sun was setting. She called it “a beautiful sunset” and “a solid consolation prize,” a peaceful moment that made the wait worthwhile. But the day’s highlights didn’t stop there—her outfit also caught plenty of attention.

Amanda Balionis steps up in Detroit with her go-to olive green fit

Amanda Balionis gave fans a glimpse of her travel-day style, and it couldn’t have been more fitting. She stepped out in a coordinated olive green tracksuit from Under Armour, blending laid-back comfort with sporty sophistication. The choice of brand didn’t go unnoticed, after all.

Under Armour has been synonymous with Jordan Spieth for nearly 12 years, with the golfer serving as a longtime ambassador. Amanda’s playful message tied it all together: “It’s like @underarmour was in my color analysis appointment with me 😂 I am an olive green girlie now. Off to Detroit! 🚀” Whether it was a conscious nod or just great taste, her look hinted at a fun coincidence. Clearly, she and Spieth not only share a love for golf but also a flair for functional fashion.

She really is an “olive green girl.” Whether on the field or online, Amanda is often seen in olive green and other neutral earth tones. Even her Instagram profile photo features her in an olive green blazer, making her airport outfit feel less like a random pick and more like a signature choice. Earlier, she didn’t really put much effort into her fashion choices, but these days, she’s clearly trying to step into the fashion influencer space.

She’s recently created a Shop LTK profile where she uploads her looks, and people can buy her exact outfits. From golf coverage to curating styles, Amanda seems to be enjoying this new side of things. Whether it’s good luck or bad, olive green or black, Amanda Balionis’s life is anything but boring, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.