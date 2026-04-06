Amanda Balionis Feels ‘Proud’ After Making the History at Augusta National

For nearly eight decades, Augusta has guarded its traditions. One of those traditions was all-male membership. Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones once planned a second course at Augusta, geared specifically for women, but the club never reached the 1,000 members needed to build it. It was not until 2012 that Augusta admitted its first two female members, Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore. A women’s tournament followed even later, debuting in 2019. Every woman who has made history inside Augusta’s gates since has done it against all the setbacks, and Amanda Balionis has just become one of them.

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Amanda Balionis shared a video Claire Rogers had put together of women making history at Augusta: “Proud to be a part of the Golf on CBS team always, but extra special week next week.”

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Since 2018, Amanda Balionis has covered every Masters. This has been a stretch of eight years of interviews inside one of the most pressure-filled settings.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s great pressure,” she said ahead of last year’s Masters. “It’s pressure because we care so deeply. I always say that it’s such a privilege, and so few people have ever had the privilege of saying they’re a part of the Masters broadcast announce team. I don’t take that lightly. No one on our team takes that lightly.”

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Balionis is the second woman on CBS’s core Masters on-air team and the first to co-host the Late Show inside Butler Cabin. She held that role for three consecutive years alongside Ian Baker-Finch. When Baker-Finch retired in 2025, she reflected on the experience.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside IBF for the past nine seasons on @golfoncbs, and truly surreal to co-host the Late Show at @themasters in Butler Cabin with him for the last three.”

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On the ground, Amanda has built a reputation that is very difficult to quantify. Golfers respect her, patrons love her, and more often than not, she brings out a side of athletes that audiences rarely get to see. She points to one of her interviews in particular. In 2020, after Dustin Johnson won the Masters, he spoke to Amanda on the 18th green. Johnson, known for his composure, broke down mid-interview.

“When he broke down in that interview, I just thought, ‘This is the Dustin everyone’s been dying to see,'” she recalled. “There’s just something so magical about this place and this tournament that there’s no keeping those walls up when you’ve accomplished something that you’ve dreamed about your entire life.”

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After a brief stint with Callaway Golf, she joined CBS as a part-time golf reporter in 2017. Over time, her role expanded, from golf to NFL coverage, before she eventually returned to golf full-time. Today, Amanda is one of the most recognizable and trusted voices on the broadcast.

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Producer Lance Barrow once summed it up best: “We’re not bringing you in because you’re the best woman for this job. We’re bringing you in because you’re the best available person for this job.”

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In the lead-up to this year’s Masters, Balionis has once again been part of Augusta. She closely followed the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and shared a heartfelt moment as Maria Jose Marin won the ANWA Championship.

Amanda Balionis’s story is a part of the larger shift that has taken place in the sport. Claire Rogers spotlights names like Dottie Pepper, who also helped reshape golf.

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The Women Shaping Golf’s Modern History

Dottie Pepper tops Claire Rogers’ list, and for a very significant reason. Dottie Pepper, a former elite LPGA player, won 17 titles on the Tour, including two major championships, before retiring in 2004. Soon after, she transitioned into broadcasting and joined CBS in 2015, entering a realm traditionally dominated by male professionals.

Dottie Pepper became the first woman to serve as an on-course commentator at the Masters. Four years later, she broke another barrier, becoming the first female walking reporter inside the ropes. Since then, Pepper has become a constant presence in CBS’s Masters coverage, including being on call for Rory McIlroy’s playoff win. In doing so, she has helped redefine what that role looks like on the ground.

Jennifer Kupcho set a record and won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019 with a closing stretch of 5 under across her final six holes.

In 2021, Tsubasa Kajitani made history by becoming the first international champion and the first player from Japan to win at Augusta National. Following her, Carla Burnett Escuder further raised the standard by setting a new tournament scoring record at 12 under par.

While these achievements may seem individual on paper, Claire expands on their collective impact in the report. Together, these women have helped reshape the history of the sport and opened doors for many other young women.