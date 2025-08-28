Traveling from one tour stop to the next, moving between early-morning call times and late post-round interviews, Amanda Balionis‘s golf calendar never really slows down. But this morning, she took a little pause. Balionis woke up, just like any other day, but took a rare moment to share an Instagram Story that was different than her usual posts.

From the quiet glow of a yoga mat, she wrote, “Truly one of my favorite mornings the ladies of @stifelfinancial akvays show up for this, and my heart is so full of gratitude. Being able to share this practice that changed my life is the best.. even if it’s just once a year.” For Balionis, Yoga isn’t just a physical pursuit; it’s a guiding philosophy. She began practicing yoga in 2012, during a turbulent period in her personal life, and later completed a 200-hour yoga teacher training certification. Beyond fitness, it was a showcase of her mindset. “Thanks to yoga, I had the tools I needed to step back and gain perspective,” said Balionis in 202 per Golf.com

Stiffel Financials has been at the forefront when it comes to supporting this interest of her. She also signed up as their brand ambassador in July 2021, resulting in a partnership that has lasted for 4 years now. The diversified financial services firm has spotlighted Balionis in social media campaigns and weekly ‘Stretch & Yoga’ sessions. She has also taught yoga classes during Stiffel’s annual women’s summit.

Besides being affiliated with the reporter, Stiffel also has a presence in the world of golf. It has its own event in the PGA Tour Champions, which will be held this year, September 5-7. The Stiffel Charity Classic has raised $3.4 million since 2020 for charitable organizations in North St. Louis County and beyond. It supports more than 3,000 charities, including the Mangrove and the Boys and Girls Club. So, for Balionis, the brand collaboration aligns perfectly with her belief in wellness, gratitude, and giving back.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: CBS sideline reporter Amanda Balionis reports from the field during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Reflecting on one summit session, she said, “It’s that time of the year when Stifel Financial pushes me out of my comfort zone and has me teach a yoga class during their women’s summit. It’s a great reminder of how much I love this practice and bringing it to others. Committing to a powerful hour full of laughs and mistakes is the best reminder that it’s never about perfection. It’s about showing up.” Besides yoga, Balionis also gives back through her philanthropy. She has her own venture, Puppies& Golf, which is a non-profit organization that advocates for and protects rescue dogs.

This personal layer makes her career much more relatable. The same person viewers see breaking down golf swings or reporting from the NFL sideline is also quietly moving through stretches on a yoga mat, reinforcing the calm that allows her to thrive in high-pressure broadcasts. And as her career evolves once again, those grounding practices may prove as important as ever.

From the fairways, Amanda Balionis makes her way to the gridiron

That quiet discipline off the course connects directly to her next challenge: in July 2025, CBS announced that Amanda Balionis would join its NFL sideline reporting team for the upcoming season. The move underscores both her versatility and CBS’s trust in her ability to thrive on some of the sport’s biggest stages. Her return to football now comes with even greater responsibility. Balionis is no stranger to the game: beyond golf, she has also covered college football for CBS Sports Network, giving her valuable experience to lean on as she steps into professional broadcasts.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Balionis. Earlier this year, she wrapped up a six-month stint with the NFL before returning to golf coverage in January. Alongside a photo of her laptop and a football game on television, she reflected on the experience: “That’s a wrap on the regular season! This job is always the dream, but it’s the people I have the privilege of working around and learning from that makes it so fun and special. We had some incredible games, laughed more than most and had the honor of being a tiny piece of telling the incredible stories of the season. Time for a couple weeks off and then back to @golfoncbs we go!”

The assignment is a natural extension of a career built on steady growth. Since joining CBS in 2017 as a part-time reporter and moving to full-time the following year, Balionis has steadily expanded her presence. Her work with Verizon Fios and MSG Networks laid the foundation, but it was her extensive PGA Tour reporting that first propelled her onto the national stage. Over time, the mix of sharp insight and an approachable personality made her one of CBS’s most recognizable on-air voices. Her career reflects not just adaptability, but a willingness to embrace every opportunity with gratitude; a trait that makes her transition into the NFL both natural and anticipated.