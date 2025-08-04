brand-logo
Amanda Balionis Gets Honest About CBS Golf Analyst on His Final Day: ‘Sad for Us’

ByRohit yadav

Aug 4, 2025 | 12:54 PM EDT

Golf fans tuning into the final CBS Sports broadcast of the 2025 season expected a standard Sunday sendoff. But instead, they got something deeper—an emotional moment from Amanda Balionis as she bid farewell to one of CBS’s most beloved voices, Ian Baker-Finch.

After 19 years with the network and 30 years in broadcasting overall, Baker-Finch is stepping away from the mic, and Balionis made sure viewers knew just how much he meant to the team.

In an Instagram Story posted from the CBS set, Balionis took a break from leaderboard talk to share the real headline of the day. “It’s been an incredible year,” she began. “And I’d be remiss if I didn’t say the biggest storyline—at least for us on Golf on CBS—is that today we are saying a final farewell to our friend Ian Baker-Finch.”

Addressing the camera directly, she confirmed what many fans had speculated: Baker-Finch is officially retiring to spend more time with his loved ones. “He is retiring to spend more time with his family, with his wife, Jenny, with his grandkids,” Balionis said. “And we’re so happy for him, but of course, we are sad for us.”

Her words weren’t polished or rehearsed—they were real. And that raw honesty struck a chord with fans and colleagues alike.

Reflecting on Ian Baker-Finch’s legacy in the booth and on the green

Amanda’s tribute wasn’t just a farewell—it was a snapshot of everything Ian Baker-Finch brought to CBS and to golf. “Nineteen years with CBS—pretty incredible stuff,” she noted. “Thirty years in broadcasting total, and then of course a major champion, elite golfer, all before that.”

That’s the part some younger fans might forget: before he became a calming presence on television, Baker-Finch was one of the top golfers on the planet. The Aussie’s crowning achievement came in 1991 when he won The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. It was a victory marked by precision, humility, and grace—the same traits that later defined his broadcasting career.

What’s your perspective on:

Does Ian Baker-Finch's departure mark the end of an era for golf broadcasting on CBS?

Have an interesting take?

Throughout his time with CBS, Baker-Finch became a trusted voice in golf. Whether breaking down swings or sharing insights on the mental side of the game, his commentary always added value. But behind the scenes, he was more than an analyst—he was a mentor and a friend. Colleagues like Amanda looked up to him not just for his experience, but for his kindness and support.

His departure from the broadcast booth is more than just a personnel change—it’s the end of an era. Ian Baker-Finch didn’t leave with a flashy video montage or a center-stage tribute. Instead, he exited just as he worked: humbly, respectfully, and with quiet class.

Amanda Balionis captured that perfectly in her final words: “So congratulations, Ian. We’re going to miss you.” And from the way golf fans have responded online, it’s clear—he’ll be missed by far more than just the CBS crew.

