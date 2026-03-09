Amanda Balionis Gives Emotional Shout Out to Her Support Pillars in Personal Project’s Success Amid Golf Hiatus

What started as an uncertain odyssey in 2020, with the help of 13 women, donated nearly 800,000 dollars to shelters for dogs and animal welfare across the country. Now, six years after that start, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis, who is also the founder and president of Puppies and Golf, has offered an emotional tribute to the support pillars who provide her with unwavering motivation while she is away from the golf course.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge our incredible @puppiesandgolf board that donates their time, regardless of their busy schedules, and gives endless heart to ensure that so many dogs get the love and attention they deserve,” Ballionis wrote, resharing a post from the Puppies and Golf.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Puppies and Golf official page thanked the thirteen women who led this mission.

They captioned the post, “Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrating the incredible women who make Puppies & Golf possible! our amazing founder, Amanda, to our dedicated board members and the talented vendors we work with. Your passion, drive, and heart make this community shine. Here’s to women making a difference, one paw at a time!”

The charity organization, which Balionis launched in 2020, was established to protect and advocate for dogs in need of companionship. They help people to understand the advantages of adopting a pet as opposed to buying one from a breeder. The organization’s primary goal is to ease the financial pressures on animal shelters and support organizations that train service animals.

Speaking to Golf Digest in December 2020, Balionis himself revealed her reasoning behind the project.

“I was volunteering for K9s for Warriors when I worked for the PGA Tour in Jacksonville, Florida, and it was really fulfilling and gratifying. It made me feel like more of a whole, well-rounded person. And then when I moved to San Diego and took my job with Callaway, all of a sudden I didn’t have that in my life, and I realized how important giving back was to me,” Balionis said.

“I had to find a way. A friend of mine owns an apparel company called ‘Puppies Make Me Happy,’ and I thought, ‘Why don’t we do a Puppies and Golf shirt?’ We’ll have all the proceeds go to K9s for Warriors, so even if I can’t physically be volunteering, it’s still a great way to give back and, more importantly, spread awareness about this national organization.”

Then what began as just a t-shirt collaboration quickly developed into a major project in the upcoming years. In its six-year history, the foundation has distributed nearly $800,000 in life-saving grants. It even raised record-breaking totals, such as $177,811 at a single ‘Block Party’ event. Notably, they partnered with Joy of Living Assistance Dogs (JLAD) to sponsor service puppies like ‘Birdie.’

“While changing the lives of so many people along the way, we had no idea what @puppiesandgolf would turn into when we launched in 2020. But 6 years and almost $800,000 in grants later. What we have found is an incredible community that inspires us every single day and has helped us to create real change in the lives of so many. Cheers to all of the women who lead with their hearts, pave the way for others, and pull up chairs at the tables that are ALWAYS big enough for all of us,” Balionis added.

Golf’s biggest stars join this mission

Ballion’s mission gets a boost when golf’s biggest stars step up to help. One of the most adorable moments took place at the 2024 Zurich Classic with Rory McIlroy. The star golfer appeared on camera with an elderly rescue dog named Cuddles to help her find her home to shout out Balionis’ non-profit “Puppies and Golf”.

Prior to teeing off at TPC Louisiana, McIlroy said, “Hi everyone, I’m Rory McIlroy and this is Cuddles. Cuddles is waiting to be adopted and find her forever home. So, if you feel so inclined, if you want to adopt her, I guess click the link, and you’ll know where to find her.”

And Rory McIlroy is not the only pro who shows support to the ‘Puppies and Golf’ community. Several others, like Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Chris Gotterup & Scottie Scheffler, also shared their love for these charity events.

And it makes the effort more fulfilling, as Baliosnis herself added, “Everyone loves golf. Everyone loves dogs. And when you combine the two, great things happen.”