Amanda Balionis Goes on Hiatus from PGA Tour Job as She Drops New Update Ahead of US Open

Amanda Balionis has endured an incredibly demanding spring schedule that would test any broadcaster’s limits. She was absent from the Players Championship in March because CBS did not hold the broadcast rights. However, she returned with exceptional coverage of both completed men’s majors in 2025. At The Masters in April, she delivered emotional on-course reporting. Furthermore, her post-round interview with Rory McIlroy after his historic career Grand Slam victory became one of the defining moments in broadcasting.

Subsequently, Balionis continued her stellar coverage at the PGA Championship in May. She captured the human side of Scottie Scheffler, who claimed victory at Quail Hollow Club. She provided behind-the-scenes content and conducted key interviews throughout the week. Additionally, she delivered trophy presentation coverage and shared insights from the final round celebrations.

However, covering back-to-back majors took its toll on the dedicated reporter. Balionis candidly admitted struggling to maintain her fitness routine during tournament weeks. She posted about missing her 10,000-step daily goal. “Certainly wasn’t perfect with my 10k a day last week… doesn’t mean anything for this week!” she shared honestly. The demanding schedule left little time for personal routines.

Balionis typically covers two to three PGA Tour tournaments monthly during CBS’s broadcast season. This grueling pace includes major championships and high-profile regular events. The emotional investment required is immense. At Augusta, Balionis described witnessing players break down emotionally during interviews. “There’s just something so magical about this place and this tournament that there’s no keeping those walls up,” she explained.

The physical demands match the emotional ones. Constant travel, early morning interviews, and late-night preparation sessions create a relentless cycle. Savvy professionals recognize when stepping back becomes necessary for maintaining excellence. Therefore, her current break represents crucial recovery time; Glimpses of which she is sharing on Instagram stories.

She posted a cocktail photo from Champers Social Club in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood. She also shared another image showing her golf kit spread across a course. She captioned it “Knocking some Rust off” and praised her “Cutest Headcover I ever did see” from The Partini Club. Finally, she posted a heartwarming reunion photo with friends, captioned “Reunited.”

These peaceful moments showcase the restorative energy that every broadcaster needs. The cocktails, golf practice, and friend reunions represent universal human needs. Everyone requires moments to step back, breathe deeply, and reconnect with life beyond work. However, fans won’t have to wait much longer for her return.

Amanda Balionis’ upcoming coverage schedule promises an exciting return

Balionis will likely be back for the forthcoming US Open coverage in June. CBS typically holds broadcast involvement for select major championship coverage. Therefore, golf enthusiasts can expect her familiar presence at Oakmont Country Club.

Beyond the US Open, Balionis’ 2025 schedule includes several high-profile tournaments. The Travelers Championship in June represents another key CBS broadcast event. Additionally, summer tournaments like the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic will feature her signature interviewing style. The FedExCup Playoffs in August promise particularly intense coverage opportunities.

Her return strategy appears thoughtfully planned around CBS’s broadcast rights calendar. The network focuses on weekend rounds of major and signature events. Consequently, Balionis maximizes her impact during golf’s most dramatic moments. This approach allows for strategic rest periods between demanding assignments.

Looking ahead, the Ryder Cup in September offers another marquee opportunity. CBS often provides studio and feature coverage for American audiences. Therefore, Balionis may play a crucial role in that historic event at Bethpage State Park.

Will Amanda return refreshed and ready for her next broadcasting challenge? Her peaceful NYC retreat and strategic rest period certainly suggest she’s positioning herself perfectly for the exciting coverage opportunities ahead.