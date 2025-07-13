Amanda Balionis Has Chris Gotterup Burst Into Tears With Direct Question After His Scottish Open Win

As fate would have it, the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, has proved to be the stage for a renaissance of sorts. Chris Gotterup claimed his second title on the PGA Tour with a resounding performance on the final day, clinching a two-stroke victory over Marco Penge and Rory McIlroy in a thrilling finale.

After the victory, a visibly emotional Gotterup had a quick on-field interview with Amanda Balionis. The CBS reporter asked the golfer the reason behind his emotions. “We can hear the emotion in your voice. Why?” A curious Balionis questioned Gotterup. Gotterup took a beat but could not control the outpouring of tears and tried to make his point while letting it all out.

“It’s just awesome. I’m not going to be able to keep it together. I can’t wait to see everyone, and I’m playing in the Open next week.” A choking Gotterup stated. The victory at the Genesis Scottish Open meant that Gotterup has officially qualified for the upcoming Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Course. This will be his fourth-ever appearance at a major.

Gotterup initially had a ticket to go back home after the Genesis Scottish Open, but now he will be cancelling the same, the fees for which he would not mind paying. This is his second PGA Tour victory, after having clinched the Myrtle Beach Classic last year.