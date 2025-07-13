brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

Amanda Balionis Has Chris Gotterup Burst Into Tears With Direct Question After His Scottish Open Win

ByAjay Kumar

Jul 13, 2025 | 2:40 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Getty

feature-image

via Getty

As fate would have it, the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, has proved to be the stage for a renaissance of sorts. Chris Gotterup claimed his second title on the PGA Tour with a resounding performance on the final day, clinching a two-stroke victory over Marco Penge and Rory McIlroy in a thrilling finale.

After the victory,  a visibly emotional Gotterup had a quick on-field interview with Amanda Balionis. The CBS reporter asked the golfer the reason behind his emotions. “We can hear the emotion in your voice. Why?” A curious Balionis questioned Gotterup. Gotterup took a beat but could not control the outpouring of tears and tried to make his point while letting it all out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“It’s just awesome. I’m not going to be able to keep it together. I can’t wait to see everyone, and I’m playing in the Open next week.” A choking Gotterup stated. The victory at the Genesis Scottish Open meant that Gotterup has officially qualified for the upcoming Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Course. This will be his fourth-ever appearance at a major.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Gotterup initially had a ticket to go back home after the Genesis Scottish Open, but now he will be cancelling the same, the fees for which he would not mind paying. This is his second PGA Tour victory, after having clinched the Myrtle Beach Classic last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Gotterup's emotional win—Does this prove he's the next big thing in the golfing world?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved