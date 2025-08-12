Amanda Balionis Has Her Plate Full With New Commitments After Golf Reporter Role Ended

Amanda Balionis has never been the one to slow down when the golf season winds down. If anything, her calendar tends to get even busier. The CBS Sports reporter has made a name for herself by juggling fairway coverage with NFL sidelines, seamlessly switching from one to another. And this year, this switch is coming earlier than usual.

The 39-year-old just wrapped up her golf duties with CBS for 2025, a season she will remember for various reasons. Whether it was the criticism she faced after the Rickie Fowler interview at the Charles Schwab Challenge, or when she covered 4 cities in 48 hours, she was resolute throughout the season. Her tireless determination and skills were part reason for CBS’s average viewership increase by 17%. And now the same skill set is about to be put to use again, with her spot on the NFL on CBS roster confirmed for another year.

What’s different this time? CBS isn’t airing any of the remaining PGA Tour playoff events. That means Balionis’s role covering golf for the network is effectively on pause until next season. This gives her the green light to focus fully on another sport: football. She’s already in game mode, sharing an Instagram story from an NFL seminar, with the caption, “and just like that…it’s time to make the switch⛳➡️🏈.”

Just last week, CBS confirmed that Balionis will be reporting from the sidelines alongside big names like Jim Nantz, covering select games rather than a fixed weekly slot. She reposted that announcement on her Insta story with the caption“Looking forward to another season with @nfloncbs!”. It’s a role that is her “childhood dream,” dating back to her days growing up in Pittsburgh as a die-hard Steelers fan and watching Bonnie Bernstein work the sidelines.

That early passion for football never really went away, even while she carved out a career in golf. She’s said before that she originally viewed her PGA Tour job as a stepping stone back to the NFL. But instead of a quick detour, golf kept her for more than a decade, giving her the on-air polish that now serves her in the faster-paced, NFL broadcast environment.

After joining CBS in 2017, she started making appearances for select NFL events like NFL ON CBS, CBS Sports Network college football games, and also as a panelist on WE NEED TO TALK. She often shares behind-the-scenes of the events on her socials, which she will very likely do this time as well. So, fans, be ready.

With golf season over on her end and NFL coverage heating up, Balionis is stepping into the part of the year where she’s living both her original dream and her hard-earned reality. And knowing her track record, she’ll handle it with perfection, especially now that she is returning after a much-needed vacation.

Amanda Balionis recharges in Ibiza

After wrapping up a grueling 19-week run with Golf on CBS, Amanda Balionis traded fairways for the beaches of Ibiza. The CBS reporter soaked up the Spanish sun in a white bikini, sipping a coconut cocktail and enjoying the company of her grade school friends and their partners.

“Hey Ibiza.. It was really nice to meet ya 🤝 Never take for granted that many of my best friends are the ones I met in elementary school. To take this trip with them… well, I think 5th grade us would be really proud of how far we’ve come, and that we continue to choose to do it together ❤️❤️ also shoutout to the guys for marrying the most fun partners 🫡,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her Instagram often provides insights into her getaways, where she’s seen enjoying group dinners, sightseeing, and nights out in neon-lit clubs.

It’s a rare pause for Balionis, who’s about to pivot from golf greens to NFL sidelines. Just last week, she posted a heartfelt tribute to her golf broadcast crew, praising the behind-the-scenes team who keep the operation running smoothly. “Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like,” she shared in a post.

With this brief recharge, Amanda Balionis is ready to take on a new task, which no doubt, she will complete successfully.