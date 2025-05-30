Amanda Balionis Has Her Thunder Stolen by Max Homa at PGA Tour Event: ‘This Is Unreal’

It’s time for the Memorial Tournament! However, the hype has been taken away from the course thanks to this American professional’s unique social media trend. Max Homa, who has been in the news in the past few years for his dipping performance, has recently featured a video that left the golfing community amused. Such was the impact of the video that it even turned the scrutiny and backlash from fans for his performance into praise!

This year hasn’t been the best for Homa as he missed the cut in five consecutive events, adding to his already declining performance. His best performance in 2025 came at the Masters, where he finished T12. However, despite all this stress, Homa is doing what he does best – being the funny boy of golf that he is. In the past, the golfer had taken the spotlight with his witty humor. Take the example of when he was asked to break down Aaron Rodgers’ swing, and he quickly replied, saying, “Oh god, I can be mean about this one.” Though that is the past, now in 2025, he not only earned praise for his actions but also took over the spotlight from the reporter, Amanda Balionis. It is rare to see that Balinois put in the back seat by a golfer, that too, without swinging the ball.

Recently, Kiara Dixon posted a video of following a trend with Amanda Balionis and Michelle Wie West. Dixon is known for taking up the trends well in the past. However, the new participants, West and Balionis, were themselves a win for the fans. The former professional and the golf reporter of CBS have been active on social media, but never took up a trend. In the post shared by Dixon, the trio did a dance move on the song ‘My Main’ by Mia J feat. Ty Dolla $ign.

But what struck the fans was the cameo of Max Homa, who joined the trio with the hook step. Even at the end of the video, Keegan Bradley was also doing the same step at a far distance. The 38-year-old is active on social media, showcasing the fun time with family. However, this is the first time that we see him performing a step, knowing only from the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kira K. Dixon (Kazantsev) (@kirakdixon)

Sharing the post, Dixon wrote on the caption, “Technically didn’t win the pro-am… or did we?

Shoutout @keeganbradley1 and @maxhoma for matching the vibes. Thank you for the BEST day @workday_sports @memorialgolf #golf #workday #memorialtournament.”

Apart from the praise in the caption, he earned the support of fans for the first time this season despite his form.

Fans’ reaction to Max Homa’s participation in the social media trend

Sharing Homa’s dance moves, the golf community united and joined in the great video praising Homa.

Fans joined in praising the golfer, writing, “Max cameo 🔥” and “Homa ate!” The unexpected move from the golfer has turned the serious competition mood into a humorous mood.

Another fan wrote, “Watching Max do this in person was one of the highlights of my day.” The golfer who is seen “doing the Bull Dance” to celebrate his win or point is now seen taking part in the trend. Interestingly, the fan who witnessed it live enjoyed it thoroughly.

via Getty MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 24: Max Homa of the U.S. Team look on during a practice round prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Homa bags more support for his trend participation as a fan wrote, “Max Homa 100% hit that the hardest don’t lie 😂😂😂.” Compared to the other three who featured in the video, fans liked Homa’s effort and named him the winner of the trend.

Along with the golf fans, even Smylie Kaufman and Claire Rogers wrote, “Lol max 🛑 ✋ 😂,” and “This is unreal.”

The joyous trend changed the mood for the golf community, especially the unexpected move from the American professional. What are your thoughts on his trend participation? Share with us in the comments below.