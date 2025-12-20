Amanda Balionis Has Strong Reaction as Top PGA Tour Analyst Exits Golf Channel for Rival Network

Essentials Inside The Story CBS has announced its golf broadcast lineup.

Amsnda Balionis has been announced as an interviewer and reporter.

Another big name has been signed as an on-course reporter.

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis made the most-awaited, yet unexpected, return to golf from the NFL just days ago to cover the Tito’s Shorties Classic. She hosted the annual charity golf event hosted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka at the Butler Pitch & Putt in Austin, Texas. However, just weeks after that, Balionis has shared another update that would surely make the golf enthusiasts happy.

Amanda Balionis made her return to the golf realm at the end of October by covering the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai. And now, she has shared another update on her Instagram stories, making fans aware of her plans for the upcoming year. The American sports journalist reposted an update shared by CBS Sports on Instagram.

CBS Sports shared the names that would be leading their broadcast team for golf in the upcoming period. Amanda Balionis was announced as their interviewer and reporter. However, alongside the known names, a new name has joined the group. American professional golfer and golf analyst Johnson Wagner would be a part of the broadcast team as an on-course reporter. Balionis shared this update on her story and welcomed the golfing icon to the team. She wrote, “Looking forward to a new season with the team! 🙌 welcome @johnson.wagner.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 08: CBS Sports Golf Analyst Amanda Balionis sits on the set near the fairway on 16 during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) on February 8, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jim Nantz has been announced as the host, while Andrew Catalon, too, would be hosting a few select events. It includes the likes of Trevor Immelman, Frank Nobilo, and Coly Knost as the team of analysts. Dottie Pepper would be their lead on-course reporter, as she would also be joined by Mark Immelman and Johnson Wagner.

Right at the beginning of the year, Balionis stepped into the NFL sidelines, leaving the greens of the golf courses. Balionis’ voice is valued by both the fans of the fairways and the gridiron. However, golf fans were missing the veteran journalist, and as recent reports reveal, the 39-year-old journalist would now be sharing her valued thoughts again on the upcoming match plays.

Why does Amanda Balionis not want to look back at 2025?

As the end of the year approaches, people all over the world are reminiscing about how 2025 went. However, if you are Amanda Balionis, you might want to hold onto that thought. As the American sports journalist had a hectic year with a lot of travel, she is not willing to remember much of her year. After all, travelling for 104,119 miles with 219 hours of air travel is not a joke. No wonder, why, as someone who has struggled previously with mental health issues, is now craving to spend some time alone away from all the noise.

Recently, Balionis uploaded a reel on her social media where she could be spotted enjoying a cup of coffee standing on a beach. She wrote, “I had these big plans for an end-of-year recap, and every time I went to go do it, my brain was screaming, ‘I DON’T WANT TO’ 😂. I calculated my 2025 travel for the last 11ish months and realized that it’s okay to be ready to do less for a little bit.”

Well, to give a context, the reporter traveled to 42 cities in 7 countries on 3 continents. She also had to cover golf for 19 straight weeks. Following this, Balionis delved straight into the NFL as the fall came in. Thus, trying to catch a breather, the star journalist shared the plans for her future. “I fear I may have to work on this habit of believing that ‘rest is earned’…” Balionis shared. “So for the remainder of this year, I’ll be busy doing less and working on undoing some of that self-talk that keeps me busy when I don’t need to be.” Thus, it is evident that the work pressure got to Balionis, and now she is looking for a well-deserved time off.