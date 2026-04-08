Amanda Balionis Hesitant to Follow Her Heart at Augusta National as She Fears Getting Ridiculed

Amanda Balionis doesn’t hesitate when the cameras are rolling. But this time, it’s not a tough interview or a high-pressure moment that has her second-guessing. Instead, it’s something far more unexpected. As she is preparing to cover the 2026 Masters, she dropped a playful yet revealing hint about a personal dilemma tied to Augusta National.

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“Dying to wear this beanie on air.. I fear it’s simply not cold enough and most of you will roast me 🤣,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

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The story features an image of her sitting in a car wearing a shadow green-colored beanie, which has the word “MASTERS” woven into it in white.

Amanda Balionis has covered the Masters for CBS since 2017. She conducts key interviews and hosts segments like “Under the Umbrellas.” Throughout the coverage, she tries to match her outfits with the Masters’ brand color, green. Last year, she went viral when she posted an Instagram Story wherein she appeared wearing a gorgeous yellow dress, posing next to Hally Leadbetter, another golf reporter.

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In fact, just ahead of the 2025 holiday season, she had shared a picture of her wearing a Masters hat. “Still my fav holiday accessory,” she wrote in the story. Besides that, she also posted a photo on Facebook wearing a rust-colored hat with “MASTERS” written on it in green.

Despite Balionis’ humorous intent, her comment highlights how Masters fashion is very closely scrutinized. Minor wardrobe selections get noticed, and not necessarily in the way one would prefer.

For instance, fans heavily mocked Jason Day for his 2024 Masters outfit. And he is facing the same backlash this year, too. However, it’s safe to say that Balionis’ outfits are sure to turn heads this year as well. After all, she herself is very choosy about what she wears at the Masters.

Amanda Balionis shared her favorite Masters outfits from 2025

After Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters and completed his career Grand Slam, Balionis interviewed him. After the interview, she shared some of her favorite outfits from Masters Week. One of them was a green-colored dress. The other one was her first-day outfit that received a lot of praise on social media. She kept things classy in a cream pantsuit with a jacket, and the pockets were adorned with green gems.

“Can’t get over the green crystal details on this blazer!” she wrote, sharing the outfit on her Instagram story.

Her continued focus on Masters fashion, from curated outfits to fan-favorite looks, shows how much thought she puts into every on-air appearance. That’s exactly why her playful hesitation over the beanie feels relatable.