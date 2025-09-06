Amanda Balionis Hilariously Admits ‘Trolling’ Might Be Just What She Needs in her Life

She might be a famous name on television and a media personality, but behind the scenes, Amanda Balionis is just like the rest of us — doing ordinary things and trying to keep up with life’s chaos. Luckily, she’s got the kind of friends who keep her grounded and hilariously call her out when needed. In a hilarious exchange shared to Balionis’ Instagram story, the CBS reporter let fans in on a lighthearted moment between her and LET broadcaster Alison Whitaker.

Amanda Balionis was decluttering her clothes when she texted Whitaker for an update. Whitaker jokingly told her to take it further by organizing her piles into smaller, color-coordinated ones. Balionis did exactly that and replied, “Say less. My piles have procreated.” Naturally, she couldn’t keep that hilarious exchange to herself. She posted a screenshot of their chat to her Instagram story, with the caption.

“The kind of friendship trolling I need in my life. My piles now have piles thanks to @alisonwhitaker1.” What started as a simple update about sorting clothes quickly turned into a laugh-out-loud moment of “trolling” that Balionis admitted was exactly what she needed. But this isn’t the first time their friendship has been on display.

When Alison Whitaker announced her engagement earlier in April this year with a simple yet sweet post on Instagram —“13.08.24 💍”—Balionis was one of the first to jump in to congratulate her on the news. “😍😍 Congratulations!!” she commented under the pictures of Whitaker and her fiancée, Lena Corrie. It’s clear their friendship is full of warmth, support, and perhaps most importantly, humor.

But Amanda Balionis’ humorous exchange with Whitaker comes just as she has been opening up more about her efforts to prioritize well-being amid her jam-packed schedule. She recently shared another Instagram story featuring her latest wellness staples, showing followers what she’s been fueling her body with these days. “Excited to work these into my everyday routine,” she wrote alongside a lineup of supplements and hydration boosters. She emphasized that as she is aging, just water doesn’t suffice to meet her hydration requirements in her busy schedule.

So she particularly turned to electrolytes to fight off fatigue. And in true Balionis fashion, she hilariously and bluntly admitted — “I feel like as I’m getting older, normal hydration no longer cuts it?! Rude but true, so daily electrolytes it is.” Some of her current favorites? Tru Niagen Pro, an Instant Hydration drink mix in watermelon flavor and an unflavored colostrum dietary supplement.

It’s safe to say that maybe her sorting session that triggered Alison Whitaker’s trolling wasn’t just a closet clean-out after all. Perhaps it’s all part of Amanda Balionis’ new approach to self-care and her overall well-being, as she continues to navigate a busy schedule despite the PGA Tour’s regular season coming to a close last month.

Amanda Balionis is taking on NFL duties

Amanda Balionis is back on the NFL beat after wrapping up the golf season at the Tour Championship last month. While many would have expected her to take a break, Balionis is already back in action. But she did reveal last year, after wrapping up her NFL season, that she would be back again — “Catch ya on the NFL sidelines until next season!” she announced proudly on Instagram.

Now, with CBS recently confirming its NFL broadcasting lineup for the 2025 season, Amanda Balionis is right there again. She shared the news in July with a short update — “Looking forward to another season with @nfloncbs!” And she is already turning heads before the action begins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis)

Just a few days ago, Balionis turned heads not for her reporting but at a collaboration event between the NFL and Breitling, a luxury watch brand that will be the NFL’s official timepiece partner. Balionis joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Breitling CEO Georges Kernand shared the moment on her Instagram. “The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak, and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛,” she wrote in a post from the event, celebrating the moment and eager to kick off the season.