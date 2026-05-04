Amanda Balionis Hits Back at Critics Over Cameron Young Question Deemed ‘Stupid’

After Cameron Young won wire-to-wire at Blue Monster after calling a 1-stroke penalty on himself, Amanda Balionis couldn’t help but ask him why upholding the integrity of the game mattered to him in that moment. Fans may not have liked that question, and for all those, Balionis had a message: “For all you ‘that was a stupid question about the penalty’ commenters, read the caption.”

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“What Cam Young has unlocked in his game and mentality this season has been incredible to watch. This guy has ALWAYS had the game, but watching him put it all together to take down the world’s best to join the world’s best is so much fun to watch,” she wrote on Instagram.

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“The penalty he called on himself today is—of course—the way it should be…it’s also such a unique part of this game. There’s no other sport where you self-report infractions with the game on the line, and to watch it happen today was a really cool reminder of what separates golf and its players from everyone else.”

On the final day, on the second hole, Young’s ball moved roughly 1/8 of an inch forward while he was grounding his club. Nobody caught it, not even the cameras, but Young called a rules official immediately and reported himself. This was the fourth such penalty he had called on himself in his PGA Tour career.

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What makes the criticism land even worse is that Balionis had been one of Cameron Young’s loudest believers long before Sunday at Doral. Right after he won The PLAYERS Championship in March 2026, without holding the lead for a single moment until the very last hole, she could not help but ask all fantasy golfers out there to have Young as their top pick in all 4 majors. She then shared a full post tracing his journey from a Monday qualifier in Nebraska in 2021, when he had no status and was playing for his job, all the way to winning golf’s fifth major.

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This pattern of critics second-guessing her line of questioning is not new either. In May 2025 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Balionis asked Rickie Fowler about being “stuck in neutral” while citing his putting rank of 125th on the PGA Tour, with Fowler ranked 127th in the world at the time after sitting in the top 25 as recently as early 2024. The backlash followed the same script. She responded the same way, sharing the critical messages publicly and writing that trying to be what everyone wants is “an impossible and draining task.

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Cameron Young’s season gives the integrity question real weight. In nine starts so far this year, he has achieved two wins and five top-10 finishes and has not missed any cuts, currently ranking third in the FedEx Cup standings. His wire-to-wire Doral win made him the first player to do so since Andy Bean in 1977.

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Moreover, Cameron Young calling that penalty on himself fits right into a pattern golf has quietly built for decades.

Golf’s honor code: When golfers become their own referees, like Cameron Young

At the 2024 Tour Championship, Sahith Theegala felt his club brush a few grains of sand in a bunker on hole 3. Nobody saw it. No camera caught it. He called it anyway, took a two-stroke penalty, turned a par into a double bogey, dropped from -13 to -11, and ultimately finished third instead of second.

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Davis Riley did something similar at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Mid-round, he realized his rangefinder had been giving him slope-adjusted yardages, which are banned on tour. No official flagged it, and no competitor noticed, but Riley stopped, reported it himself, and took the two-stroke hit without hesitation.

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Russell Henley’s moment came at Mayakoba when he played the wrong ball from the fairway. Nobody caught it but he figured it out himself, reported it, and absorbed a penalty that ballooned his score to a near-quadruple bogey level on that hole.

Three different players, three completely different situations, one consistent response. Golf is the only sport where the competitor is also the referee, and these moments keep proving that most of them take that seriously, even when nobody is watching.