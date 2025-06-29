Amanda Balionis in Stitches as Keegan Bradley Recalls ‘Pathetic’ Moment With Tom Brady

US captain Keegan Bradley is riding high after his dramatic one-shot victory in the Travelers Championship, but the win has also sparked a new debate — whether he should take a spot on the Ryder Cup team himself. Bradley, 39, birdied the last hole of his final round in Connecticut to deny England’s Tommy Fleetwood the chance to win his first PGA Tour title. With his recent win, Bradley’s now seventh in the world rankings.

The win has certainly boosted his confidence, and it’s clear that Bradley’s enjoying the spotlight, but even that couldn’t make Bradley forget what happened last year with an NFL legend. In a lighter moment, Bradley shared a story that left him feeling embarrassed. Playing with Amanda Balionis and other big golfers on the latest YouTube video on Gabby Golf Girl, Bradley revealed the time he got roasted on the basketball court by none other than Tom Brady. “I embarrass myself every time around,” he said, with Amanda Balionis chiming in, “It’s the best story of all time.”

Bradley humbly replied, “It’s pretty pathetic, pretty embarrassing.” It turns out, Bradley’s nervousness around Tom Brady is the root of his embarrassment, as he revealed earlier, “You know how I can never talk properly in front of Tom [Brady].”

The story behind his embarrassment dates back to last year, when Bradley played a game of hoops with Tom Brady and Michael Jordan. During the game, Bradley got elbowed by Brady and had to ask him to “chill out,” jokingly saying, “Dude, you’ve got to chill out. Because if I do come down and tear my ACL, I’m never going to be able to go home for Christmas ever again.”

The game of hoops was a fun and intense competition, with Jordan initially hesitant to play without his basketball shoes. However, as the game heated up, Jordan asked for his shoes, and the competition got real. Despite his awkward moments, Bradley’s charm and leadership skills make him a strong candidate to lead Team USA at the Ryder Cup. As he prepares to lead Team USA, Bradley’s also been fielding questions about Jordan’s potential role with the team. “He’s not gonna be a vice-captain. He’s there for me if I need advice on golf, life, Ryder Cup – he’s always there,” Bradley said.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With his recent win, Bradley’s considering all options, including playing in the Ryder Cup. “It’s still June so we have got a long way to go [but] this definitely changes things a little bit,” said Bradley. “This definitely opens the door to play. I don’t know if I’m going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what’s best for the team.” So, as Bradley weighs his options, it’s clear that his learnings from sports legend Brady might play a role in his final decision.

“You can learn a lot from Tom Brady”- Keegan Bradley

Back in 2023, Keegan Bradley shared a hilarious story about Tom Brady’s intense focus on the field. After Bradley’s win at the 2011 PGA Championship, he was invited to join the New England Patriots on the field before a preseason game. Bradley recalled standing three feet away from Brady in the tunnel, describing the quarterback’s intense gaze as unforgettable.

“Tom Brady would not have even recognized his own mother at that point,” Bradley joked. Despite Brady’s fierce competitiveness, Bradley appreciated the NFL legend’s kind side, mentioning that Brady took the time to send him a text message after his win.

Bradley’s admiration for Brady is no surprise, given their shared New England roots. “You can learn a lot from Tom Brady,” Bradley said, appreciating the quarterback’s winning mentality. Brady, a beloved figure in Boston sports, apparently has a soft spot for Bradley’s charm and local ties. “I talked to a couple of guys on the Patriots and some of the owners,” Bradley said.

“I said, ‘Yeah, Tom Brady is my favorite.’ And he goes, ‘he might say the same thing about you.’ I just walked away shaking my head; I still can’t believe it.” With such a unique connection, it’s clear that Bradley and Brady have a special bond — but just how much does Brady’s influence shape Bradley’s approach to golf? We’ll see that in time.