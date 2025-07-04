Amanda Balionis Issues Urgent Plea About 4th of July Celebration: ‘Need to Be Safe’

The Fourth of July bursts with fireworks, sizzling barbecues, and lively golf courses alive with tournaments, music, and food trucks—it’s a celebration of community and fun. But amid the excitement, countless pets face a hidden terror. The booming fireworks, the crowds, and the chaos send dogs and cats into a panic, often causing them to flee in search of safety. As we enjoy the festivities, it’s a reminder that our furry friends are enduring their own silent struggle.

This vital message of pet safety has been consistently amplified by prominent voices, including that of renowned CBS Sports reporter and golf enthusiast, Amanda Balionis. Known for her insightful interviews and engaging presence on the PGA Tour, Balionis extends her passion beyond the golf course to advocate for animal welfare. She is the founder of “Puppies and Golf,” a non-profit dedicated to animal rescue and adoption, making her a trusted voice when it comes to keeping pets safe.

Today, as the Fourth of July weekend approached, Balionis took to her Instagram story to share a crucial reminder. Echoing a post from her “Puppies & Golf” initiative, she urged her followers with a simple yet powerful caption: “A reminder on how to keep your animals safe this weekend! 4th of July weekend sees the highest rate of pets running away because of fear over fireworks and other loud sounds. Dogs and cats don’t need to enjoy the fireworks, they need to be safe indoors.” Her message resonated deeply, serving as a vital call to action for pet owners navigating the holiday’s challenges.

As Balionis continues to use her platform for the greater good, her timely reminder about pet safety serves as a reflection of her broader commitment to both animals and communities. This dedication aligns seamlessly with her ongoing philanthropic efforts, where her voice extends beyond the broadcast booth into meaningful action for causes she holds close.

Balionis is a champion for canines and communities

Balionis, widely recognized for her work in sports broadcasting, has channeled her passion and platform into significant philanthropic endeavors, most notably through her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf. Founded in 2020, Puppies and Golf stands as a testament to Balionis’s deep commitment to animal welfare, built on three core pillars: “Family,” “Shelter,” and “Military.” Even the PGA Tour recognizes Balionis’s efforts as they have extended an olive branch for her non-profit venture.

Under the “Family” pillar, the organization actively promotes pet adoption, connecting loving families with dogs in need of forever homes. The “Shelter” pillar focuses on providing crucial financial and resource support to animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States. This includes distributing grants that help these facilities continue their vital work of caring for abandoned and neglected animals.

Perhaps one of the most heartwarming aspects of Balionis’s initiative falls under the “Military” pillar. Puppies and Golf works tirelessly to facilitate the pairing of military veterans, particularly those suffering from PTSD, with service dogs. This program provides not only companionship but also crucial emotional support and therapeutic benefits, significantly improving the quality of life for veterans. The organization has notably partnered with groups like K9s for Warriors to achieve this.

Beyond her dedicated work with Puppies and Golf, which has already raised over $500,000, Balionis extends her philanthropic reach to broader community support. She has shown involvement with the USLMB Foundation, an organization committed to raising funds for military veterans, children in need, and various community initiatives nationwide. Additionally, she has supported “Always Alpha,” an endeavor focused on empowering women in sports. Through these diverse initiatives, Amanda Balionis demonstrates a profound commitment to making a positive impact, using her influence to advocate for those who need it most, be they four-legged friends or human beings facing life’s challenges.